Ryan Seacrest Plays Matchmaker for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant with Odd Career

Despite Ryan Seacrest being single himself, he tried to be a wingman for a contestant on Wheel of Fortune who had a not-so-popular job. The game show contestant also revealed that she wants to go on a dating show.

Nikki Lopez, from Melbourne, Florida, played against Julie Allen, from Spokane, Washington, and Thomas Young, from Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday’s (April 15) show. She was unlucky in the game show just as much as she has been unlucky in love.

Lopez told Seacrest that she is “single as a pringle” after she told Wheel that she wants her relationship status to be known. “Single as a what?” Seacrest asked. “A pringle? Don’t they come in a big pack all together?”

She also said that she planned to take her love and passion and turn it into a career. She is an aquascaper, which is interior design for fish tanks. “Wow. This is the first Finterior designer I have ever met,” Seacrest said. “That sounds like a really cool job. Good luck with that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Lopez (@nikki.lopez117)

Aquascaping is a real job. According to the website Aquascaping Love, it is “the task of artistically and creatively arranging natural elements-like aquatic plants, stones, driftwood, and substrates-within an aquarium.” Aquascaping began in the Netherlands in the 1930s.

X users reacted to her odd career. “I’m still a bit groggy from my surgery yesterday, but did that lady on #WheelOfFortune say she was an interior designer for fish?” one wrote.

“An interior designer for fish, yes. I can confirm,” a fan confirmed.

Lopez, 35, did not win the show, leaving with $1,000. Allen won with over $17,000 and solved the Bonus Round with lightning speed. She drove home in her new Ford Bronco.

When Seacrest came around to shake Lopez’s hand, he looked to the audience while pointing at her and said, “Single as a pringle. WheelofFortune.com to make a match.” She laughed at his comment before he moved on to the next contestant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Lopez (@nikki.lopez117)

The contestant posted the video to her Instagram Story, where she captioned it, “So let’s petition to get me on a dating show.” Lopez tagged Love Island, Love is Blind, and The Bachelor.

Also on her Story, Lopez shared a text that seemingly came from her mother. It read, “Your daddy is smiling down on you!! He has always been proud of you! The experience was worth way more than a million dollars. He is celebrating your amazing accomplishments and taking care of you from heaven. You will always be his princess forever and ever.”

Wheel of Fortune contestant Nikki Lopez text from mom

When she isn’t decorating fish tanks, Lopez appears to work for DOE Media, a marketing agency, which she linked in her Instagram bio. Lopez also revealed that she is on a weight loss journey and lost 25 pounds in February after a nine-week journey. She will continue to monitor her progress every month.

She also has a 12-year-old dog named Morgan. Lopez also appeared to have recently dyed her hair black after being blonde for many years. She also goes to many concerts and takes a lot of vacations.

