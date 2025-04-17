We’re already loving the dynamic between Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the CBS drama’s version of Detective Lestrade (Rachel Hayward, as TV Insider revealed). The latter isn’t with Scotland Yard on Watson, but rather a Philadelphia detective, and she makes her debut in the Sunday, April 20, episode. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at their first interaction.

“The suspect has an alien hand?” Lestrade asks in disbelief in the clip, and Watson explains alien hand syndrome (yes, it’s spelled like it sounds). She has two dozen witnesses who saw the suspect (David Thompson) shove his brother in front of a moving bus, she argues, “but this Alien Hand Syndrome means he’s somehow not responsible?”

Watson can’t say that, just explain the rare medical condition, and Lestrade can’t help but note that the suspect, Cameron, “took out the only other direct heir to the family fortune with this little move, made himself, taking a stab here, $100 million.” She even suggests that he could be “in cahoots” with Watson, leading to the doctor protesting, “No, no, no, no, no, I solve crimes. I don’t commit them.” Watch the full sneak peek as he explains and the rest of his conversation with Lestrade.

In this next episode, titled “The Man with the Alien Hand,” Watson is thrown into a detective case when he is unsure whether the patient he is treating for one of the most rare ailments in the world, Alien Hand Syndrome, is guilty of pushing his brother in front of a bus to his death.

“When Watson comes to believe that one of his patients is guilty of a crime in our 10th episode, it presented a natural opportunity to introduce Watson’s version of the iconic Detective Lestrade,” executive producer and showrunner Craig Sweeny told us. “Even though Lestrade has spent 20 years investigating murders with the Pittsburgh Police, Watson presents her with the most outlandish theory she’s ever heard. Lestrade (played with deadpan brilliance by Rachel Hayward) is initially wary of Watson, but she comes to appreciate his unique mind and the two of them wind up eager to collaborate again.”

What do you think of Lestrade after this clip? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS