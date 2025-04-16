Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Don’t do it, Jake! Jordan Calloway‘s character has started thinking about his future at station 42 with Bode (Max Thieriot) obviously set to get the “keys to the kingdom,” a.k.a. his dad Vince’s (Billy Burke) job as battalion chief once he retires, on Fire Country. And now, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, April 18, episode that shows just how serious he is about leaving the station.

Jake tries to avoid talking to Vince, only for the latter to call him back. “Spit it out,” Vince encourages.

“OK, yeah, I got a job offer from Butte. It’s another captain’s position, but the chief is gonna be retiring soon. I mean, it’d be a great place for me to climb up the ladder, but Vince, I just — look, I need you to know how much I appreciate everything that you’ve done for me here,” Jake reveals. Watch the full sneak peek above to see Vince’s reaction.

Jake has been thinking about the fact that he doesn’t have any possibility of moving up at 42 for a while; Vince overheard him talking to Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) about it a couple episodes back and didn’t fully address it. Then, in last week’s episode, Jake told Audrey (Leven Rambin) that there’s a ceiling at 42 and her best bet is to learn the skills she needs, then move on to a station that offers growth. Then, after Sharon (Diane Farr) suspended him for defying an order, he answered a call from Luke, thanked him for calling him back, and asked when he knew it was time to leave 42.

Also in this week’s episode, titled “Eyes and Ears Everywhere,” the station 42 crew responds to a routine house fire that escalates into a dangerous situation for one of their own. Might that play a role in Jake’s decision to stay at or leave 42?

Do you think Jake’s going to leave 42? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

