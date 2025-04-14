‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ Premiere Date, Photos & New Details Revealed

The Robertson family is returning to television after eight years off the air, and the kids are all grown up. Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which was originally announced in January, is a new reality show about the beloved family that will air this May.

The A&E series will premiere on May 28 at 9pm ET/PT and run for 10 consecutive weeks. Season 1 will have 10 episodes that are each one hour long. The series has already been greenlit for Season 2.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson as they navigate life with their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, now part of the next generation carrying on the Robertson legacy at their Louisiana homestead. As the family business expands beyond ducks, Willie and Korie bring their signature wit and down-home charm while they explore the future of Duck Commander, support their children through marriage, parenthood, and entrepreneurship, and work to keep their legacy alive. However, Willie quickly realizes that this next generation isn’t as Robertson as he originally thought.

The new series will also star Willie and Korie’s daughters— Sadie, Bella, and Rebecca- and their sons— John Luke and Will- as well as their growing families. Plus, other extended family members are expected to make appearances, including Miss Kay, Uncle Si, and other beloved family members, while catching up with the now-grown next generation.

Sadie married Christian Huff in 2019. They have two daughters, Honey and Haven, and are expecting their third child later this year. John Luke married Mary Kate McEacharn in 2015. The couple shared three children together— two sons named John and Wells and a daughter named Ella. Rebecca is married to John Loflin, and they have two children, Zane and Holland. Bella married Jacob Mayo in June 2021. They do not currently have any children. Willie Jr. married Abby Hammond in 2023. Rowdy is not yet married.

Duck Dynasty aired for 11 seasons on A&E. It drew in 11.8 million viewers at its peak, becoming the most-watched non-fiction series in cable history. The original series followed the Robertson family as they navigated duck hunting season, which allowed them to open up Duck Commanders, which specializes in fabricating duck calls and decoys out of salvaged swamp wood.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions for A&E. Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Will Nothacker, and Gardner Reed executive produce for Spoke Studios, and Jeff Conroy is the showrunner and executive producer. Korie, Willie, and John Luke Robertson, as well as Zach Dasher, executive produce for Tread Lively. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb, and Jonathan Partridge executive produce for A&E.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, May 28, 9pm, A&E