‘Swamp People’: Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones Shares Emotional Update After Quitting Show

Swamp People fan favorite Ashley “Deadeye” Jones has taken to social media to share an emotional tribute to her late father, four years since he passed away.

“It’s been 4 years today since I lost my dad. If you still have your dad around, give him a call. I’d also record him saying I love you because I’d do anything to hear his voice say that when I’m sad,” Jones wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (February 11).

She also used the post to announce her sobriety, adding, “I know he would be so proud I’m almost 2 years sober! I love you dad and I miss you so much! Keep watching over us!”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their support for the popular History Channel reality star, with one commenter writing, “Keep your head up. I lost my dad unexpectedly as well in 2016. I know it’s hard but you just have to keep pushing. Prayers for you and your family.”

“Prayers for a daughter’s heart,” said another.

“Ashley you are an amazing lady, wife, sister, and mom. Much success to you and your family,” added another.

Jones’ post comes just a month after she announced her exit from Swamp People. First appearing on the show in 2018, Jones quickly became a fan favorite for her bold and fearless approach to alligator hunting and expert marksmanship. She appeared in Season 10 through Season 15 and even starred in the spin-off series Serpent Invasion.

In an Instagram post on January 3, Jones revealed she was stepping back from the show to spend more time with her kids in Madison, MS.

“Well y’all I’m retiring from Swamp People (or fore sure taking a break)! I know many of you will be sad to hear this and I can only pray for your continued support. I’ve gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year,” she wrote. “They are also older and involved in a lot that I will not miss for any amount of money.”

However, Jones stated that she “hopes to come back for guest appearances” in the future and is always down to “meet and greet” with the show’s fans. She also said she would keep people up to date with her hunting pursuits in her home state of Mississippi on Facebook Live sessions.

In addition, Jones will continue to run her law firm. She lives with her husband, attorney Chad Jones, and their three children.

Before joining Swamp People, Jones said she battled depression following a miscarriage. “It was like I was dead inside,” she told the Clarion-Ledger last year. “It was like just going through the motions of life without getting anything back from it. It was a hormonal imbalance and that’s normal, but I didn’t have anything I was passionate about to fall back on.”

Hunting was what dragged her out of her depression, and led to her landing a role on Swamp People, which changed her life

Swamp People, Thursdays, 8/7c, History Channel