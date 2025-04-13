The Last of Us returns after just over two years with its second season, and whether you’re a fan of the video games or not, there’s so much to look forward to in the new season. And what better way to be prepared for what’s to come than with TV Guide Magazine‘s comprehensive guide to the hit HBO series?

The Last of Us: The Ultimate Survival Story special issue offers an in-depth look at the critically acclaimed show, with exclusive insights, behind-the-scenes secrets, and a preview of the highly anticipated second season, premiering Sunday, April 13, at 9/8c, on HBO (and streaming on Max). It’s a must-have for any fan of the post-apocalyptic drama.

The Season 2 preview (which you can read here and get a sneak peek of above) is a deep dive into Season 2, which is set five years after the events of Season 1, and features exclusive information from co-creator Craig Mazin. In Season 2, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Pascal and Ramsey are joined by new cast members, and this special issue offers insight into the nine new faces, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Jeffrey Wright in an undisclosed role. (Read that here.) Our character profiles also provide background on the major players of the show, including Joel, Ellie, and Abby, and spotlight the actors who portray them.

Plus, since it has been so long since Season 1 aired, why not get a refresh with a complete guide to its episodes, with detailed breakdowns, from the freakiest frights to the best props used in the show, as well as a look at the most heartbreaking moments of the show so far?

And you won’t want to miss the behind-the-scenes secrets we have to share in a spread that details the making of the show, from building fungus prosthetics to setting the tone with the perfect soundtrack.

The issue has all that and more, so be sure to pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine‘s The Last of Us: The Ultimate Survival Story special issue, available on newsstands now, or order online here.

The Last of Us, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 13, 9/8c, HBO and Max