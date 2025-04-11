‘Hacks’ Showrunner Teases Meaning Behind Deborah’s Coyote Encounter

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jean Smart in 'Hacks' Season 4
Spoiler Alert
Max

Hacks

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hacks Season 4, Episode 2, “Cover Girls.”]

Hacks Season 4 is finally here, and it’s serving up some serious symbolism in its second episode, “Cover Girls,” which sees Deborah (Jean Smart) dream of a coyote sneaking into her room at night, only to awaken to howls from the animals nearby.

Reaching out to her beloved corgis, she settles back to sleep with her pets but the next morning is faced with the ugly reality of having such predators roaming around her property’s perimeter when she nearly steps on entrails that are left behind on her welcome mat.

In the season premiere episode, the relationship between Deborah and her protege, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), has been fractured seemingly beyond repair after the young comedian blackmailed her way into being the show’s head writer. While their joint managers, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla (Megan Stalter), mediate to keep things as close to civil as possible, Ava and Deborah are pretty much at each other’s throats amid their rise to the late-night TV stage. Adding in Marcus’ (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) exit from Deborah’s team, and it’s clear she’s feeling rather abandoned.

Jean Smart in 'Hacks' Season 4

Max

And according to cocreator Jen Statsky, that’s part of the inspiration behind this coyote motif viewers are seeing unfold in Episode 2. “Well, it’s a little bit like ripped from the headlines because when you live in LA, you do deal with hearing coyote attacks quite often at night, and it’s very jarring, and Paul [W. Downs] and Lucia [Aniello], specifically, are dealing with a massive coyote problem,” Statsky says of her fellow cocreators and showrunners.

“We just felt like [for] Deborah out of her element, out of Las Vegas, in this new place that she isn’t as familiar with and dealing with all these pressures, the coyotes,” Statsky teases, are “a manifestation of all of what she believes are the people coming from her, all of the pressures coming from her, Ava and Winnie Landell [Helen Hunt], and all of these things descending upon her, that she’s dealing with and that is causing her stress and anxiety and the mounting pressure she’s feeling.”

'Hacks' Stars on Welcoming Robby Hoffman as Jimmy & Kayla's New Assistant
Related

'Hacks' Stars on Welcoming Robby Hoffman as Jimmy & Kayla's New Assistant

Deborah sees the animal again, but in real life while driving home after a fateful meal with boss Winnie, who conveyed that Deborah and Ava need to deliver the best late-night show on TV right now, which means that the women need to put their differences aside if they want to get the job done.

Putting a late-night show together with a head writer you don’t get along with would stress anyone out, even the seemingly infallible Deborah Vance. Stay tuned to see how the coyotes might continue as a Season 4 motif, and let us know what you think of their symbolism in the comments section below.

Hacks, Season 4, New Episodes, Thursdays, Max

Hacks - Max

Hacks where to stream

Hacks

Jean Smart

Jen Statsky

Lucia Aniello




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lawrence Saint-Victor
1
‘B&B’ Star Lawrence Saint-Victor Talks Carter Backlash and Hope vs. Daphne
Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 2022 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
2
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis
Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 18
3
Boden’s Back! Eamonn Walker Warns Someone Could Die in His ‘Chicago Fire’ Return
Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Ethan Slater as Officer Reese Chandler in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 17 - 'Four Body Problem'
4
‘Elsbeth’ Debuts Kaya’s Replacement & Sets Up Michael Emerson’s Return
Sean T. Krishnan as Banting, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 14
5
‘9-1-1’ Just Put Almost the Entire 118 in Serious Danger