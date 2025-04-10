Harry Wild will soon return. The popular Irish mystery series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Jane Seymour debuts its fourth season this May. TV Insider is exclusively debuting the Harry Wild Season 4 trailer, which shows Seymour back in action as the titular character, a recently retired English professor who discovers a real knack for investigation and can’t help but interfere with the cases assigned to her police detective son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan).

Harry first crossed paths with her investigative assistant, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd), when the high school student mugged her in broad daylight in Season 1. Their unexpected meeting led to an unexpected team-up, and their agency is thriving in the new episodes. But the lines between their business and personal lives are going to become even more blurred this season.

Premiering on Monday, May 5, with two episodes on Acorn TV, Season 4 picks up one year after the events of Season 3. Business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry and Fergus welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild. Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn, and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad.

In the trailer above, Harry and Fergus are recruited to help solve the mystery of “seven murders over 16 months. No two are alike,” as Charlie says. “The killer’s obviously been planning this for weeks,” Harry declares, as Fergus theorizes, “To get to you!” Someone seems to be out to get Harry and Fergus for their successful crime solving. Unveiling this new enemy will lead to dangerous situations. The trailer teases a killer, who’s playing heads or tails to decide if someone lives or dies. Charlie is seen in a potentially deadly scenario before a timer is shown and a fire ignites. Is his life at risk this season?

Harry Wild Season 4 also features Samantha Mumba as Fergus’ mother, Paula Kenny, and Paul Tylak as Glenn Talbot.

Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Season 4 is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, directed by Robert Quinn, and executive produced by Logan, Spain, Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, David McLoughlin, Catherine Mackin, and Bea Tammer. Frank Seyberth and Claus Wunn executive produce for ZDF.

Harry Wild is available exclusively on Acorn TV in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.

