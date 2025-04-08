Ryan Seacrest Rolls His Eyes as Vanna White Talks Playing Matchmaker for Him

Vanna White has opened up about trying to set up her Wheel of Fortune cohost, Ryan Seacrest, with someone, but she hasn’t been successful yet. The game show hostess stopped by Seacrest’s radio show to talk about iHeartReadio week on Wheel, and she answered a few burning questions.

Before they said goodbye to White, Seacrest wondered if his On Air cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, had any questions for her. Rad spoke up right away with a big smile on her face. “Have you tried to set Ryan up with anybody?” she wondered.

There were laughs in the background of the studio as Seacrest scolded his radio cohost. “Tanya!” he said.

“What?” she asked.

Seacrest rolled his eyes but then smiled before White answered.

“No,” White said. “I haven’t. Not yet. Should I?”

Rad said she was just curious because she is always trying to set him up with someone. “So, I’m just curious if he lets others set him up, but just not me,” she said.

“Haven’t done it yet, but hmmm, you never know,” White said.

“There’s still plenty of time,” Sisanie chimed in.

“We still have another season coming soon,” Seacrest chuckled, trying to hide his embarrassment.

Seacrest, 50, has never been married but has dated some high-profile women, including Julianne Hough and Shayla Taylor. His most recent girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, was with him for three years before they broke up in April 2024.

On the March 11 episode of Wheel, Seacrest revealed his “biggest fear,” and it had to do with being in a relationship.

During the introductions, a contestant named Jill McDaniel from Lakewood, Colorado, explained how she holds “discussion dinners” with friends, including potluck and no alcohol. When Seacrest asked what kind of questions she asks, McDaniel said one example is, “What’s your biggest fear?”

“Vanna, what is your biggest fear?” Seacrest asked, turning to White.

“Oh, my biggest fear? Erm… spiders? Spiders is a big one,” she replied. “How about you?”

The American Idol host then turned straight to the camera and admitted, “Relationships.”

This then sparked a big reaction from McDaniel, who leaned over and gave Seacrest a big fist bump, to which he quipped, “We are each other’s people.”

Despite never tying the knot, Seacrest once said that he “loved the idea” of marriage. “I love the idea [of getting married],” he told his former co-host Kelly Ripa in a 2017 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I know you’re going to ask me of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing… I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up.”