[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Finale “Amor Fati.”]

The White Lotus Season 3 finale took the Ratliff family on a rollercoaster ride of emotions ranging from near-death experiences to some enlightenment regarding patriarch Timothy’s (Jason Isaacs) legal and financial circumstances.

But what would have happened next for the Ratliffs after Timothy’s confession? “I actually saw a really funny [social media post] that said next season we’re going to see the Ratliffs working at The White Lotus,” star Sarah Catherine Hook jokes. As viewers will recall, Hook’s Piper was the main reason the Ratliffs went to Thailand so she could continue her research on Buddhism, but by the end of the season, she’d decided the minimalist lifestyle wasn’t for her.

The realization couldn’t have come at a worse time, as her family faces financial ruin with a work scandal Timothy has found himself wrapped up in. Still, nothing was as dire as Timothy’s failed attempt to kill his wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), and kids with poisoned pina coladas. Unable to go through with his idea, Timothy knocked one glass from son Saxon’s (Patrick Schwarzenegger) hands, before getting Piper and Victoria to also stop.

Lochlan (Sam Nivola) wasn’t allowed to partake in consuming the beverage, but his use of the tainted blender nearly ended him the next day when he made a smoothie. But while Timothy may keep his killer plan a secret for the rest of his life, Hook notes the Ratliffs are “going to have to be employees now that they’re no longer going to be able to afford being guests there.”

While the future of their characters wasn’t written, Hook muses, the Ratliffs’ shift in lifestyle is “going to be pretty traumatic — especially for the boys, like already going through something horrific and traumatic, to then going back home… It’s like Schitt’s Creek, they’re being ripped out of their mansion, and they’re going to have to go live in a motel.”

“I mean, Victoria is 100% divorcing his a** and is going to find the man she’s probably been having an affair with for 30-plus years,” Hook says of her onscreen mom’s potential to leave Timothy. “That’s my guess on Victoria’s situation. She’s like, ‘Well, I’m not putting up with whatever is happening here.'”

Hook admits she doesn’t know what would happen with Piper next, but says, “I would be very interested to see what Mike [White] would come up [with]. I want to see Mike’s take on what’s next for them.” Either way, Hook believes, “they’re all kind of screwed.”

For more insights from Hook, check out her full video interview here.

