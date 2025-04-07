Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat and Joshua Kippes have expanded their family. The couple, who is already parents to daughter Maemi, announced the birth of their second child on April 4.

“Thank y’all for being so patient! IT’S A BOY!!!” the Swamp People star captioned an Instagram slideshow, which included photos and videos of the newborn. “Everyone meet Kacey!”

In a follow-up video, Wheat mocked how her husband got ready for the little one’s arrival by comparing their activities in the weeks leading up to Kacey’s birth. She shared footage of herself packing a diaper bag, shopping for diapers and other baby-related products, and picking out a comfortable outfit for the hospital.

Then, she switched over to videos of Kippes’ preparation, which included buying a huge bag of dog food, shopping for plants, mowing the lawn, and testing out a new pair of sneakers. “These events are based on a true story,” Wheat captioned the post.” The comments section was filled with messages from female fans who could relate to what Wheat posted about in the video.

Wheat and Kippes, who also has a son from a previous relationship, got married in September 2024 and announced her second pregnancy the following month. Their wedding aired on an episode of Swamp People in February.

“To get married here, on the Belle River, is just worth gold to me,” Wheat gushed in the episode. “My daddy gets to walk me down the aisle and Mr. Troy gets to say the words, so I couldn’t ask for anything better. I hope not everyone cries as much as I’m going to cry.”

Wheat kept busy throughout her pregnancy, and was even still hunting and fishing just weeks before she gave birth. The reality star has been starring on Swamp People since Season 12 (the show wrapped Season 16 earlier this year).