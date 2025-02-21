In Season 16, Episode 8 of Swamp People, Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat and Joshua Kippes tie the knot. In the episode “Gators, Guns, and A Wedding,” which aired on February 20, an unforgettable celebration was combined with high-stakes gator hunting. Veteran hunter Troy Landry had to balance filling his gator tags and officiate Pickle’s wedding.

In a video posted to YouTube, Pickle’s father walked her down the aisle as Landry talked about how beautiful Pickle looked and told her fiancee, Joshua, to wait to turn around to see her.

“I look at Peewee as the daughter I never had,” he said. “And to see her walk out with this beautiful wedding dress and her hair all fixed up, she was just as pretty as pretty could be. She was beautiful.”

Pickle had her brown hair down and curly and added a white bow with lace hanging down to the back of her head. Her wedding dress was white, strapless, and had a long train on the back. She added a pearl necklace and earrings to the look. Her dad, who wore a tan vest, gray pants, a white button-down shirt, and a green hat, walked her down the aisle.

“To get married here, on the Belle River, is just worth gold to me,” Wheat said. “My daddy gets to walk me down the aisle and Mr. Troy gets to say the words, so I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

“I hope not everyone cries as much as I’m going to cry.”

When Wheat and her dad got to the front of the aisle, they exchanged a hug and kiss. Her dad shook hands with Pickle’s soon-to-be husband before he took his seat.

Landry greeted everyone and started off the ceremony by saying that he has the “best and prettiest deckhand that he’s ever had,” which he claims Wheat made him say.

“She can be very mean and very stubborn at times, but I love her to death no matter what,” he said. “I just hope Joshua is prepared for the challenge he has ahead.”

The clip ended with Landry saying Pickle, who he calls “PeeWee,” wrote out everything for him to say at the ceremony and told him not to add anything. “And it’s a good thing she warned me because I was going to add a lot,” he said.

The episode is airing a few months after Wheat and Kippes, an emergency medical technician, tied the knot, as the cake in the beginning read “Pickle and Josh, September 21, 2024.”

Fans sent the couple best wishes and congratulations on social media.

#SwampPeople Wow you look beautiful sweetheart congratulations no hard feelings at all you look beautiful I hope everything turns out OK how beautiful nice — The Deal (@TheDeal42453823) February 21, 2025

“Wow, you look beautiful, sweetheart. Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

“We’ve watched her grow and it’s been such an amazing journey. From PeeWee to Pickle….from a young woman to a wife and mom. I’m so happy for her,” an Instagram user said.

“Congratulations!!! Just over here sobbing. Mr. Troy’s words as you were coming down the walk. Just beautiful,” commented another.

Wheat announced she was expecting her second child about one month after their wedding. Her and Kippes already have a daughter named Maemi. Kippes had a son from a previous relationship.

“When you’re pregnant and only care about the snacks,” she captioned the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Pickle Wheat (@cheyenne_pickle_wheat)

Pickle sat in a treestand above their Louisiana swamp, eating beef jerky as Kippes filmed her.

Swamp People, Thursdays at 9/8c, History Channel