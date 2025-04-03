How will Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) do when facing a protective mama bear on Found? That’s what he’s contending with in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, April 3, episode — which Gosselaar directed!

After Margaret’s son Jamie (Parker Daniel Queenan) — maybe, the DNA test still isn’t back after the child she lost returned to her this season — visited Sir in prison and she found out, she shows up to see the man who kidnapped Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) when they were young and is now behind bars. “What did you say to my son?” she demands.

“It’s good to see you, Margaret,” Sir remarks. “You’re coming unhinged, aren’t you?”

Margaret refuses to play his games. “If you have any humanity left in you at all, you will tell me what you and Jamie talked about,” she says. But as he sees it, “It’s easy for you to draw a line between good and bad. That’s why you were able to turn your back on Gabrielle without batting an eye when you learned about me, but sometimes good and bad can coexist. Jamie understands that, and that’s why he came to see me.”

Watch the full sneak peek above to see what else he says that gets quite the reaction out of Margaret — and his demand that involves Gabi.

In this episode, titled “Missing While Manipulated,” an emotional father takes drastic measures to find his missing son, causing Gabi to be caught in his crosshairs. M&A races against the clock to uncover the truth. Plus, Margaret makes a shocking revelation about Sir’s accomplice.

“There was some flipping back and forth between whether I was going to direct earlier and just depending on my schedule. But knowing that it was around [Episode] 17 got me a bit excited because of how the story is progressing and a lot of the loose ends that we sort of need to tie before the end of the season,” Gosselaar tells us. “I knew that I was going to be working with a great DP. I knew I was going to work with a great writer, and once I read the script, much like all the other scripts of Found, they’re extremely ambitious, and so it’s going to make a challenge for us to get them in the days that they give us. And to tell the story within the 42 minutes that we have to tell these stories is always a challenge for any of the directors. But I knew I had a really good team behind me and I was really excited about that.”

