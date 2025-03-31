Mark-Paul Gosselaar takes on a different role in this week’s episode of Found: director. The man who plays Sir steps behind the camera for the April 3 episode, titled “Missing While Manipulated.”

“It was great,” Shanola Hampton (who plays Gabi) raved when TV Insider caught up with her and Gosselaar earlier this season. “He’s a fantastic director. Anyone who has the opportunity to work with him should jump at it.”

Gosselaar called the experience “so much fun,” adding, “It was actually hard to get this set under control at times because we all really like each other, not only the actors but the crew as well. We’re all friends and we want to know how things are going and how’s family life and tell me about your weekend. We could just spend our entire 12 hours just conversing and hanging out.”

He continued, “That’s the beauty also because we do get so much work done in a day. It is such an ambitious shoot, and there’s so much to get done. We only have 44 minutes to tell a story. And if I showed you these scripts, they’re so ambitious and I think that’s why we have such a great audience is because we’re giving them so much week to week. There’s a lot of moving parts and I think that’s what separates our shows from the other procedurals, especially on network television.”

In this next episode, titled “Missing While Manipulated,” an emotional father takes drastic measures to find his missing son, causing Gabi to be caught in his crosshairs. M&A races against the clock to uncover the truth. Plus, Margaret (Kelli Williams) makes a shocking revelation about Sir’s accomplice.

The season is winding down — it consists of 22 episodes, and this week is the 17th — and after the first ended with Sir free and hiding in Lacey’s (Gabrielle Walsh) apartment, we can’t help but wonder how this one will top that.

“It’s so crazy. It’s so insane,” Hampton teased before leaving it up to Gosselaar to share more.

“I think it ends much in the same way that Season 1 ended where we need the show to come back. There’s just so much more that we have left to tell and there’s such a story there,” he said. “I’m still enjoying myself and I can’t speak for the rest of the cast, but I think we all want to come back and keep working. We just all feel fortunate — especially now, to be given 22 episodes on a network show is an anomaly it seems like.”

And according to Gosselaar, in the last scene with Gabi and Sir — currently in prison, but who knows what could happen? — together, she has the upper hand. “You just don’t realize it,” he said to Hampton. “I think that’s been the storyline through this show, is that you have more control than you actually think. But because she’s a victim — and that’s where it becomes sad and where we’re dealing with trauma and it’s hard to watch at times — she doesn’t realize the power she has and she’ll find it eventually. But that’s what makes this show so powerful to watch as well is seeing the lack of power she thinks she has.”

