‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Predicts Trump-Musk Breakup After Wisconsin Election Results

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

More than a month ago, Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted that Donald Trump‘s relationship with Elon Musk would falter and that the POTUS would “scapegoat” the unelected billionaire for doing things that are unpopular in the federal government once people “felt” the impact of that across the country. Now, she’s making a similar prediction about the future of the Trump-Musk relationship based on the most recent special election results.

On Wednesday’s (April 2) edition of The View, the cohosts reacted to the news that Wisconsin voters chose the Democratic candidate for the Supreme Court instead of the Trump- and Musk-backed Republican. The billionaire spent millions of his own money on the race — even awarding big checks to certain supporters — and he engaged in major theatrics, like wearing a cheese hat to a rally and calling the election “critical to civilization.” As a result, his preferred candidate’s loss could reflect on him and his unpopularity with the public right now.

After reviewing clips of Musk’s campaign appearances, Joy Behar joked, “You really know inflation is out of control and you can’t buy an election for $20 million.”

She went on to react with a more serious tone, saying, “Americans have had it. People are watching and listening, and they’re seeing their rights are being eroded. Their money’s being taken away from them. They’re threatening their Social Security. They’re firing people…. People are catching on to what this regime is doing.”

“This is absolutely a repudiation of Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Sara Haines agreed. “Elon Musk was not voted in; people voted for Donald Trump, and yet they got him anyway. It was like a two-for-one deal nobody asked for. And so this, to me, was something where Elon Musk put his name and face — so did Donald Trump — all over this, and I think that sent people to the poll in spades.”

Griffin then weighed in, praising the Democrat party’s work to win the race, saying, “They organized, and they showed that they could win here.” Meanwhile, she thought Musk’s involvement actually hurt the Republican’s chances of winning, saying, “What Elon Musk did is he may have actually motivated people against voting with the Republican. I’ve been in Wisconsin a bunch with candidates. This is the swingest of swing states. They were the closest state in this last election, and they take that really seriously. They take their civic engagement very seriously. If you come in days before, slap on a cheese hat and say, ‘I’m going to buy this election,’ they don’t like that.”

Griffin went on to break down what impact the results of this race will have on Musk’s relationship with Trump, which has, so far, seen him dominating press meetings in the Oval Office and even a cabinet meeting. “I think that there could be some implications here. I’ve been saying I don’t think the Trump-Elon Musk relationship is going to last long. This could get in the way. He likes winning. He likes having a clean record of people he’s endorsed. And this shows that Elon Musk just doesn’t get it.”

Behar then asked, “Don’t you think Trump enjoys that Elon is even more disliked than he is?”

“It does give him a foil,” Griffin agreed before returning to discuss the other results in two congressional districts that were heavily pro-Trump in the 2024 election. “The race was much closer than the margins in the presidential election. Donald Trump won by 30 points. This Republican won by about 10. But that’s on par for midterm elections. You don’t have Trump at the top of the ticket, bringing more voters out. But what it does signal is Republicans have a lot of work to do before the midterms, and they’re very likely nervous about losing the House [of Representatives].”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC