The White Lotus is a series known for its glitzy ensembles, and it may come as a surprise to learn that the A-list stars and newcomers who make up the cast are all paid the same.

At least, according to series producer, David Bernad, “Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus. They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons.” Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for the outlet’s White Lotus cover story, Bernad added, “It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show.”

According to the report, Season 1’s budget was $4 million per episode, and that was expanded to the $6 to 7 million per episode range in Season 3, with stars purportedly making $40,000 per episode, each.

“It makes it so much easier,” casting director Meredith Tucker told THR. “You tell people this is what it is. And some won’t do it — and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale.”

Apparently, this was the case with Season 3’s formerly rumored star Woody Harrelson. Per THR’s story, Harrelson was originally considered for the role of Rick Hatchett, currently portrayed by Walton Goggins. Harrelson wanted to negotiate his salary, going directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, but there was no budging the scale pay.

Harrelson previously featured in HBO shows True Detective, White House Plumbers, and he appeared as himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Had he been cast, Harrelson would have reunited with True Detective costar Michelle Monaghan and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri castmate Sam Rockwell.

While fans can lament what could have been, Goggins has certainly made a splash in the role Harrelson passed on. As Bernad put it, “it’s not negotiable” when it comes to the salary for the season.

What do you think of this salary revelation?

