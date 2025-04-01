Fox News’ Jesse Watters Really Wants to Know if Stranded Astronauts ‘Hooked Up’

Fox News host Jesse Watters joked he was going to “slap” his colleague Bill Hemmer for not asking astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams whether they “hooked up” while stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months.

Watters made the comment on the March 31 episode of The Five, where the panel discussed Hemmer’s interview with Wilmore and Williams, who returned to Earth last month. Co-host Greg Gutfeld said of the interview, per Mediaite, “Did you see their body language? Oh, they hate each other. Can you blame them?”

Jessica Tarlov added, “They talked a lot about what their days looked like. She even said that [Wilmore] would Zoom into his Sunday church service every week, so they kept some degree of regularity.”

However, Watters only had one question on his mind, saying, “Hemmer’s a great interviewer, but he whiffed. The main question that everybody wanted asked was, did they hook up? And he just left it hanging out there.”

He continued, “I hope there’s a part two to this interview, Hemmer, because next time I see you, I’m going to slap you silly.”

Last month, President Donald Trump also speculated on a possible romantic connection between the NASA astronauts. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I hope they like each other. Maybe they’ll love each other, I don’t know. But they’ve been left up there, think of it. And I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding; there’s no games with her hair.”

Wilmore and Williams are both married. Wilmore has two children and lives with his family in Houston, Texas. Meanwhile, Williams lives with her husband, Michael Williams, also in Houston.

The two astronauts have also disputed the idea that they were “stranded” or “abandoned” in space.

Speaking to reporters at a NASA press conference, Wilmore stated, “The stuck and marooned narrative… yes, we heard about that,” adding that after technical failures on board their pioneering Boeing Starliner spacecraft, he and Williams simply pivoted to routine ISS crew members.

“The plan went way off for what we had planned. But because we’re in human spaceflight, we prepare for any number of contingencies. This is a curvy road. You never know where it’s going to go,” Wilmore added.

He continued, “So in certain respects we were stuck, in certain respects, maybe we were stranded, but based on how they were couching this, that we were left and forgotten in orbit, we were nowhere near any of that at all… In the big scheme of things, we weren’t stuck. We planned and trained. Let me comment back on this other [claim], you know, ‘They failed you’. Who? Who’s they?”

You can watch the video of The Five segment here.