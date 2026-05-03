‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Makes Blunt Confession About Rory’s Boyfriends

What To Know Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson made a prediction about three of Rory’s main boyfriends.

He suggested that, in a hypothetical divorce, Rory would fare best with one of them.

Patterson ultimately feels that Rory should move on from all her past relationships.

Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson recently made a blunt confession about all three of Rory’s main boyfriends.

During an April 27 interview for Mike on Fox 29, Patterson — who played Luke Danes on the beloved comedy-drama series — answered an important question within the Gilmore Girls fandom: Is he Team Dean, Team Jess, or Team Logan?

Rory (Alexis Bledel) first dated Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) in high school before briefly becoming romantic with Luke’s nephew, Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), followed by her college boyfriend, Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry). Each relationship failed. However, fans still debate which guy should have been “the one” for Rory.

“Here’s how I answer that question now,” Patterson shared. “I want to take a practical approach to it. So, if we sort of game theory out marriage to each one of these guys, right? And then you look 10 years out into the marriage… and let’s say there are two kids now, there’s 10 years in, I think Dean and Jess and Logan, I think they’re all going to cheat on her.”

He went on to explain, “So in a divorce settlement, I think she does best with Logan, because she’s gonna get a pile of money. She’ll also get revenge on Mitchum Huntzberger, who kind of destroyed her confidence in the journalism game.”

In October, Patterson echoed these sentiments during an interview with People, when he called Rory’s three primary love interests “bums.”

“Rory needs to mature out of these experiences with these boys,” he pointed out. “There’s fresh blood out there for her. She needs to redefine what she wants with her life, for her life. And I think that’s with a completely new person.”

He added, “I’ve been in either camp one time or another in the past, but now I’d like to see her have a completely new experience. None of these relationships worked out, and there’s a reason for that because they weren’t meant to.”

Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. In addition to Bledel, Padalecki, Czuchry, Ventimiglia, and Patterson, the series starred Lauren Graham as Lorelai, Chad Michael Murray as Tristan, Kelly Bishop as Emily, Melissa McCarthy as Sookie, Keiko Agena as Lane, Edward Herrmann as Richard, Sean Gunn as Kirk, and more. A four-episode revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, was released on Netflix in 2016.

Who do you think Rory should have ended up with?

Gilmore Girls, streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.