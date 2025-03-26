Dr. John Watson will have more medical mysteries to solve: The Morris Chestnut-led drama is coming back.

CBS has renewed Watson for Season 2, to air in the 2025-2026 season. This news comes seven episodes into the first season.

The renewal also brings the number of shows on CBS’ schedule for next season to 18 already. The returning shows are: The Amazing Race, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Hollywood Squares, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood (for its final season), Survivor, and Tracker. (FBI and Ghosts have both been picked up for the 2026-2027 season as well.) New shows include: Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue (working title), Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, and singing competition The Road.

FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, and S.W.A.T. will all be ending with their current seasons. That leaves the fates of The Equalizer and Poppa’s House (which received a full-season order at the same time as NCIS: Origins in November 2024) still up in the air.

In addition to Chestnut, Watson stars Eve Harlow (as Ingrid), Peter Mark Kendall (as Adam and Stephens), Inga Schlingmann (as Sasha), Ritchie Coster (as Shinwell), and Rochelle Aytes (as Mary). Randall Park plays Moriarty, and his casting was kept a surprise until the premiere aired.

Watson picks up six months after the death of John’s friend and amateur sleuth Sherlock Holmes (whose voice – Matt Berry — he has since hallucinated) at Reichenbach Falls with Moriarty. The villain was since revealed to have survived and has unwillingly enlisted Shinwell to do his bidding. As head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders, Watson works with a team of fellows. But he and Moriarty have their own chapter of a story to write.

Watson averages 6.79 million viewers each week, according to Nielsen season-to-date most current data. The premiere, which aired on January 26 after the AFC Championship game, has been seen by 18.7 million multi-platform viewers in live plus 35 days of viewing, making it CBS’ most-watched scripted episode of the 2024-25 season. In streaming alone, the premiere is the most-streamed scripted episode of all CBS Original series this season on Paramount+ with 7 million streaming viewers.

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS