[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Severance, Season 2 Episode 10, “Cold Harbor.”]

Severance‘s second season has come to an end and while the installment, “Cold Harbor,” delivered some answers, it raised so many others along the way.

Thankfully, series creator Dan Erickson took time to answer some of those questions we had around the wild and lengthy installment which saw innie and outie versions of Mark (Adam Scott) share a conversation through a camcorder at the Lumon cabins. While outie Mark tried explaining that he needed to save his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) who had been held captive on a lower floor at Lumon, innie Mark was hesitant to help at the risk of losing Helly (Britt Lower).

When their conversation gets heated, Mark’s innie finds himself transported from the cabin back to Lumon’s offices, where he’s poised to complete the file known as Cold Harbor. According to Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), every file Mark completed has represented a different innie, and the numbers he and the other MDR workers have sorted through represent Gemma’s tempers.

So, while it’s unclear what kind of agreement innie and outie Mark have at this point, innie Mark confesses to Helly he knows what Cold Harbor is, and why it’s seemingly so important, and together they devise a plan for him to finish the work, and attempt a rescue mission for Gemma, a.k.a. Ms. Casey. In celebration of Mark’s complement of Cold Harbor, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) puts on quite a show with the Department of Choreography and Merriment, leading the marching band in a colorful performance, allowing for Helly to cause a distraction that lets Mark escape to the Exports hallway that will take him down to Gemma.

Along the way, he runs into Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) who attacks him, but Lorne (Gwendoline Christie) is there to step in and save Mark. Ultimately, Lorne holds a nail gun to Mr. Drummon’s head, but Mark dissuades her from going further and takes the weapon to force the man to lead him where Gemma is. Unluckily for Mark, as they go further down to the level where Gemma’s being held, Mark switches from his innie form to his outie, losing grip on the nail gun and accidentally pulling the trigger, catching Mr. Drummond in the neck.

As the man bleeds out, Mark makes a run for it, locating the room labeled Cold Harbor and using his blood-soaked clothing to open the door. There, Gemma’s innie is seen taking apart a crib, and Mark talks her into getting up and exiting the space upon which her outie is reactivated, allowing the couple a brief and happy reunion.

Making their way to the elevator, they’re chased by Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), who warns, “You’ll kill them all!” As Mark and Gemma travel upstairs, they’re shifted back to their innie forms, leaving both “Ms. Casey” and Mark rather confused about their mid-kiss positioning. Still, Mark knows enough to lead them towards the exit, but after Gemma is safely sent out the door with her outie consciousness once again taking over, innie Mark is stuck fighting with himself.

In the end, he chooses Helly, taking her hand and running down the halls with abandon as Gemma yells after Mark through the door from the exit stairs. But what does it all mean? Below, Dan Erickson is answering some of the biggest looming questions raised in the Season 2 finale, as well as offering a glimpse into what could potentially happen next in a third season.