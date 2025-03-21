‘The Price is Right’ Fans Blast ‘Set-Up’ After Player Loses $10,000

The Price is Right fans believe that a game was “set up” after a contestant lost $10,000. The game show had a contestant guess the price of a foosball table, which fans thought was wrong.

A man named Corey was the second contestant to come on down during the Friday, March 14 episode. He first bid on a 4k LED TV with two TV light bars. He guessed $1,750, the highest among the bidders. Since the price was actually $1,970, he won and got to meet host Drew Carey and play 2 For the Price of 1.

In 2 For the Price of 1, the game show contestant is shown two prizes. They are given one number in the price, which they can choose. They have to correctly guess the other two numbers in the smaller prize in order to win both prizes.

Corey was given the chance to win a foosball table and $10,000 in cash. The numbers he had to choose from were 910 or 476. He picked to see the second number, which turned out to be 1. He then had to guess the other two numbers in the foosball table.

Out of the first two numbers, Corey picked 9. For the last number, he picked 0, making the total $910. “Y’all better be right,” he said to the audience, who he got his advice from.

Corey was wrong and did not take home either prize. The real price wasn’t shown, but it meant that the foosball table was worth $400+. Corey only landed on a 20 in the Showcase Showdown and did not advance to the Showcase.

Fans thought that the price was suspicious since most foosball tables are expensive.

“I can’t believe it’s a 410 bucks foosball table,” a YouTube user said with a raised eyebrow emoji.

“I thought the foosball table was gonna be $910! Is this a set-up or something?” another asked.

“I thought that the foosball table would be $910 instead of $410. Was it some kind of set-up because they just did not want to give away too many prizes?” said a fan.

“I was SHOCKED that foosball table was $410, really thought for sure Corey was gonna win that and $10k Had so much confidence that 2 For the Price of 1 was gonna end its losing streak here…,” a YouTube user commented.

“What? Only $410 for a foosball table?” one fan wrote.

“I can’t believe it. No prizes ever cost under $500 during that game,” one last fan said.