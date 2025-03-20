A The Price is Right contestant scored a big win during a hard game and fans dubbed it great. Plus, model James O’Halloran rocked facial hair that brought on some feelings from fans.

The winner Avis wasn’t picked to come on stage until the last Bidder’s Row on Friday, March 14. She and three other game show contestants bid on a home safe that was pro steel with three trays. She bid $550 and the price was $589, so she moved on to play Grocery Games.

Grocery Games is a pricing challenge that uses grocery items. The game is played for a prize usually valued between $3,000 and $20,000. However, Avis was lucky as she had the rare opportunity to win $25,000. It is one of the original five pricing games, having debuted in Episode 2.

During the game, the contestant is shown five grocery items. They have to pick one and tell host Drew Carey how many of that particular item they want. Then the model, in this case O’Halloran, totals it up on the cash register. Between all of the items, Avis’ total had to be between $20 and $22.

Avis started with one cough/cold syrup, which was retailed at $8.99. She then picked two boxes of Trix Loaded cereal, which were $5.99 each. This brought her total to $20.97. She landed in that winning range and took home $25,000. Avis cheered and ran around the stage before sharing a hug with O’Halloran.

“That was an excellent win!” a fan on YouTube said.

“Really great playing!” said another.

“That was a great win,” wrote a third.

Avis went on to spin the wheel in the second Showcase Showdown. She won after spinning $1.00 and moved on to the showcase. Avis bid on a gas range, a home office, and a 2024 Hyundai Sonata SEL. She chose $26,000 as the price. The whole package was $32,820, with a difference of $6,820. The other player was only over by $5,585, so Avis did not win.