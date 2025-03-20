Trump Blasts Fox News Anchor Jacqui Heinrich: ‘She Should be Working for CNN’

President Donald Trump is not happy with Fox News reporter and anchor Jacqui Heinrich after she dared to question his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin and his recent Tesla promotional stunt at the White House.

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday (March 16), Heinrich spoke with Ohio GOP Senator Bernie Moreno about Trump advertising Elon Musk‘s Tesla vehicles outside the White House last week, in addition to Tesla’s open letter to the Trump administration about the ongoing tariff war.

“Was that an appropriate thing for the president to do there?” Heinrich asked Moreno about Trump’s Tesla stunt.

On that same show, Heinrich interviewed Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, where they discussed the President’s attempts to broker a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia. During the interview, she referenced a European intelligence service document detailing how the Kremlin could stall when Russia began negotiating.

“How do you know President Trump isn’t being played right now by Putin?” Heinrich asked.

Waltz replied, “Well look, that’s almost laughable. I’ll take President Trump in dealing with the likes of Xi, of Kim Jong Un, with Putin and others certainly ahead of his predecessor.”

Trump was obviously watching the broadcast and didn’t take kindly to Heinrich’s comments, as he took to X to insult the news anchor.

“I watched Jacqui Heinrich from Fox over the weekend and I thought she was absolutely terrible. She should be working for CNN, not Fox,” Trump wrote. “Not surprisingly, I later found out that she’s a fan of the White House Correspondents Association!”

Heinrich, who serves as Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent, was elected to a three-year term on the board of the White House Correspondents’ Association in 2022. She frequently appears as a guest anchor on programs such as America’s Newsroom, America Reports and Fox News Live.

Longtime journalist and Fox News Sunday panelist Brit Hume took to X to defend his colleague, writing on Wednesday (March 19), “I watched [Heinrich] too. She plays it straight, covering both sides of a story and has certainly played fair with you. You may have a case against some White House reporters, but not @JacquiHeinrich.”

Trump has yet to respond to Hume’s comments.