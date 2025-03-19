‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Stunning Comment About Champion Alex DeFrank

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings paid a stunning tribute to the show’s latest champ…by comparing him to himself in an off-camera confession. Alex DeFrank, from Brooklyn, New York, is back for his fourth game on Wednesday, March 19, and Jennings thinks he has the potential to live up to his own record.

DeFrank, an inventory specialist, has a current three-day total of $75,600. The contestant hopes to add to that on Wednesday’s show. He is the first contestant since the tournaments ended this year to win more than two games. The game show contestant first made an appearance in 2014 when he won Sports Jeopardy!, which was hosted by Alex Trebek.

During DeFrank’s first game, he buzzed in on nearly every answer and answered with 72 percent accuracy, ending the game with $42,401. The contestant’s next game had him in second place until Final Jeopardy! He was the only one to correctly guess Rubik’s Cube, giving him the win for the night. In his third game, none of the three contestants got the final question right, but DeFrank had a $10,000 lead and only wagered $6,000, giving him another win.

About DeFrank, an insider reportedly told The U.S. Sun, “He’s super sharp and is a really cool dude.

“At one point while taping, Ken said when cameras weren’t rolling that Alex really impressed him and even said that Alex reminded him of himself.”

“He made a comment after Alex’s first game that he played like him during his original run,” they said. “You can tell Ken was super impressed with him throughout the game and had high hopes for him to go far. Alex seemed extremely moved by the high praise and even a little emotional after winning and hearing the kind words.”

During his Jeopardy! run, Jennings went on a 74-game victory streak, worth $2.52 million, according to Jeopardy.com. He is currently ranked number one on for Consecutive Games Won and Highest Winnings in a regular-season play. Jennings is ranked number two for All-Time Winnings behind Brad Rutter, with $4,370,700. DeFrank is nowhere close to Jennings’ record, but the host thinks he has it in him to go far.