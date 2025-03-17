Meet Alex DeFrank: The ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Once Worked at a Popular New York Bakery

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Alex DeFrank just won his second Jeopardy! game with a two-day total of $56,401. He introduced himself as an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York, on the game show, but what did he do before that?

His journey began when he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Louisiana State University, from which he graduated in 2011, according to his LinkedIn. While in college, he was the manager of dining at LSU, where he was in charge of operations. This allowed him to gain leadership skills needed for future jobs. After graduating from college, DeFrank became a specialist at Apple from 2011 to 2012.

However, his career took a huge turn when he took a position at Schmackary’s, the bakery famous for its cookies, in New York City. He worked in operations and inventory control from 2012 to 2014. Schmackary’s opened in 2012 and is located in the heart of New York City’s theatre district. There are two more locations — another one in Union Square and one in Englewood, New Jersey.

One year later, DeFrank returned to Apple as a technician, which is what he currently does.

His profile also shows that he is fluent in French. This allows him to work in multinational operations and communications.

On the game show, DeFrank revealed that he is in a relationship and that he saw The Book of Mormon on Broadway front and center with his girlfriend after winning a raffle. He also shared that he used to play basketball as a kid and had to guard the rapper now known as Romeo.

After the video about his time with Romeo was uploaded to Jeopardy!‘s Instagram, the rapper commented, “BR days! I just found these pics, Ima have to upload ’em 🏀.”

DeFrank’s total is the highest amount won by a new champion since Season 38’s Andrew He. His one-day winnings totaled $52,001.