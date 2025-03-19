Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin had a bit of a lovers’ spat while in the middle of an interview on the red carpet. Footage from the couple’s chat with Extra has gone viral due to Hilaria’s reaction to her husband’s comments.

While discussing the possibility of a Season 2 of their family’s reality show The Baldwins, Alec joked that it would be called “The Hilaria Show,” at which point she jumped in and said, “No, no. I think we’re going to see — we’re going to see how it feels to be out there.”

Alec offered some words of encouragement by telling his wife, “It’s going to be great. You’re a winner.” But she was less than thrilled with his interruption.

“Oh my God, when I’m talking, you’re not talking,” she told him. Alec apologized, but there was still tension. “No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” Hilaria continued. “This is why … yes, we’ll have to just cut him out of the show.”

She laughed it off and continued her thought. “I mean, this is a really raw show and it’s very real and we took a lot of chances,” Hilaria said. “And we’ll see where it leads us. We’ll see what it feels like to have it be out there and then we’ll see if people like it.”

The couple answered a few more questions before Hilaria lashed out at her husband again. “Oh my God, you’re distracting me right now,” she snapped. “Like, now you’re just doing that. Why? Why are you distracting me? Yeah, you’re just distracting me.”

When Alec tried to make up for it by telling his wife, “You’re beautiful,” she fired back, “Oh my God, you’re annoying me, stop. It’s not cute. No. I’m going to walk out of this interview right now.”

She eventually composed herself and finished the discussion, but it was too late. The comments section of the clip was flooded with viewers reacting to the interaction. “She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone,” one person pointed out. Another wrote, “She very disrespectful towards him,” and someone else said, “She’s horrible to him, never thought I would feel sorry for Alec.”

The Baldwins, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC