Production on the film Rust was suspended after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun with live rounds and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during production in October 2021. The incident sparked various lawsuits, leaving the status of the movie in question.

But did production ever resume on the western film, and did the movie ever actually come out? TV Insider rounded up everything you need to know below ahead of the documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna streaming on Hulu on March 11.

Did the movie Rust ever come out?

The movie was released in November 2024 at the EnergaCamerimage festival in Poland, and director Joel Souza said in March that it will be available to viewers at home in the months ahead. Souza told Vanity Fair that Decal Releasing is putting the film out for home release and that there will also be a limited theatrical run.

Hutchins’ husband, Matt Hutchins, became an executive producer on the film as part of a settlement deal that was reached with Baldwin and other producers after he sued for wrongful death in 2022.

As Souza pointed out, finishing the movie is what the cinematographer would have wanted. “We worked very closely together. The work she was doing was her best work, and for it to just vanish…” he said. “I don’t expect people to necessarily all agree or understand, but every fiber of my being just tells me that I can’t let that disappear. It’s not that we’re trying to exploit anything. I want to share her work with the world. I want people to see what she was capable of.”

Did Alec Baldwin finish filming Rust?

Baldwin is part of the finished product of Rust. He returned to the movie set in the spring of 2023 after the involuntary manslaughter charges against him were dropped by prosecutors. Production wrapped in May 2023.

A few months later, Baldwin’s legal troubles resurfaced when a grand jury indicted him for involuntary manslaughter in January 2024. His trial began in July 2024 but ended after just three days when the case was dismissed with prejudice because a judge found that the prosecution had withheld evidence.

Although Baldwin did appear in the final cut of the movie, not all of the original cast members returned. Jensen Ackles declined to finish filming, so Josh Hopkins was recast in his role. Hopkins previously had another part in the film, so that role was recast as well. Meanwhile, the young boy that the story centered around had gotten too old by the time production resumed, so he was replaced with Patrick Scott McDermott.

What is the movie Rust about?

The film is the story of a boy who accidentally kills a man and gets sentenced to a hanging death. However, he escapes death with the help of his outlaw grandfather, played by Baldwin, who breaks him out and helps him run away.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, Streaming, Tuesday, March 11, Hulu