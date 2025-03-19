Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

Is Coach Taylor on The Masked Singer?

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the March 19 episode, after the performance and clues, host Nick Cannon asks if that helped the panelists at all when it comes to Griffin’s identity. Well, for one, no, but another does have a guess he’s put together.

“You know, this guy’s been fooling me the whole time. We’ve gotten Broadway influence, very theatrical in his other performances,” says Robin Thicke. “But then tonight, I see the Texas clue, and that makes me start thinking like Friday Night Lights. Could this be Kyle Chandler?”

What do the other panelists think of his guess? Watch the full sneak peek above.

Actress and comedian Casey Wilson takes Rita Ora‘s spot on the judging panel in this episode for the Group B Finals. The celebrities will be channeling some iconic country superstars and opening the show with some southern charm and a rockstar performance of “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” before impressing the audience with renditions of “Here You Come Again,” ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and “Something in The Water.” Then, an epic Battle Royale will determine who is unmasked and who will advance to the Lucky Six. (Paparazzo and Coral have already advanced from Group A.) Performing in the Group B Finals are Griffin, Pearl, and Boogie Woogie.

So far, the following have been unmasked in Season 13: Cedric the Entertainer as Honey Pot, Oscar De La Hoya as Fuzzy Peas, Aubrey O’Day as Ant, Scheana Shay as Bat, and Flavor Flav as Space Ranger. But there’s more than just the unmasking of the celebrities performing each week to come. This season will also feature an additional unmasking at the end of it, Lucky Duck, a mischievous character who pops in to offer cheeky and luck-related clues. With it, there could be a special connection to someone on the show.

