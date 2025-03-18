Savannah Guthrie has a good reason for being missing from the Today show this week. Everyone deserves a break every once in a while, and the show’s cohost is taking some much-needed vacation time.

“Out of office,” she captioned a Monday, March 17, Instagram post, just hours after viewers noticed that she wasn’t anchoring the talk show that morning. Her caption also included a sun emoji, indicating that she may be somewhere warm during her time off.

While Guthrie didn’t specify exactly what she’s doing on her vacation, she definitely seems to be enjoying some downtime. The photo she shared with the OOO message was of a game of Rummikub.

“[Last] week Savannah said she was going on vacation, so no speculations,” one person commented, setting the record straight. The journalist and husband Michael Feldman celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary on March 15, so perhaps they’re using her time off to celebrate.

Fans seemed to be supportive of Guthrie taking a break. They flooded her Instagram posts with messages about how much they also love Rummikub, with many calling it their “favorite” game. “Nothing says vacay like Rummikub (and maybe a glass of wine),” someone commented. Another person wrote, “Rummikub is the best!!!!” and someone else gushed, “Love that game!’

Guthrie became the cohost of Today in July 2012 after Ann Curry’s departure. She worked alongside Matt Lauer for more than five years before he was fired amid claims of sexual harassment in November 2017. Hoda Kotb became Guthrie’s cohost until she voluntarily left the morning show in January. Since then, Craig Melvin has stepped in as coanchor.

Regarding her own future on the show, Guthrie recently told Us Weekly, “What I know now is that I have the best job with the best people, both on camera and behind the scenes. We’re doing important work and [it’s] fun. Who knows what the future holds? I’m open, but I’m pretty darn happy.”

In other words, fans shouldn’t fret because it sounds like she’ll be back in office soon!

