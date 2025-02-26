Savannah Guthrie Reveals Future ‘Today’ Plans After Hoda Kotb’s Exit: Will She Leave Next?

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, January 22, 2025
It’s been more than a month since Hoda Kotb‘s last episode of Today, but will her former co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, be next? Guthrie is currently hosting the morning show alongside Craig Melvin, and revealed her future plans in a new interview.

“What I know now is that I have the best job with the best people, both on camera and behind the scenes,” she told Us Weekly. “We’re doing important work and [it’s] fun. Who knows what the future holds? I’m open, but I’m pretty darn happy.”

Well, based on that answer, it certainly doesn’t seem like the children’s book author has plans to leave anytime soon! Guthrie has been with NBC News since 2007 when she joined the network as a correspondent. She became co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of Today in 2011, then began co-anchoring the main show with Matt Lauer in 2012. Kotb replaced Lauer in 2018 after he was fired.

“I texted [Hoda recently] and was like, ‘Are you still getting up at this hour?’ And she writes back, ‘Yes,'” Guthrie recalled. “I bet she misses all of us, but she’s really happy.” Kotb left the talk show to spend more time with her young daughters and focus on building a wellness company.

Guthrie was traveling to a wedding overseas when she received the news that Kotb would be leaving. “I said to my husband, ‘Hoda wants to call me, and she knows I’m at the airport. This can’t be good,'” Guthrie shared. “I kind of had a feeling it could be that [she was leaving].”

Kotb announced her departure in September and had her last show on January 10. Melvin stepped in for his first show the following Monday, January 13. “I probably have a big sister vibe [on Today],” Guthrie admitted. “Carson [Daly] is my mischievous little brother and Craig is the cool brother who explains what’s going on with the game and has big opinions. We all know Al [Roker] is the wild uncle. Hoda was certainly our cheerleader.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

