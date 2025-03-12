It’s going to be almost a year between new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The SVU spinoff, following Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, returns for its fifth season, still on Thursdays, but at a new home on the streaming service Peacock, on April 17. (The first four seasons aired on NBC, as part of Law & Order Thursdays with the original and the Mariska Hargitay-led series.)

“We finished it in January. It’s going to be great,” Dean Norris, who plays Elliot’s brother Randall, tells TV Insider. “There’s a lot of family stuff between me and my good buddy Chris Meloni, and I think you guys are going to love it. I’m really excited because it’s on Peacock. We can say the F word. It’s a lot edgier, it’s a lot more intense, and so it’s been kind of freeing in a way, creatively, to be on streaming, on Peacock, instead of on the network.”

Organized Crime Season 5 premieres with the first two episodes on April 17. (The season consists of 10 episodes total.) Joining Stabler and Bell in dismantling New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). With Stabler busy with work, it falls on Randall to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

Season 5 explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced for Peacock by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. It was created by Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead. Executive producers for Season 5 are Wolf, Olmstead (507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Meloni, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (510).

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, April 17, Peacock

—Reporting by Meaghan Darwish