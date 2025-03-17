HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Reveal Big Change They Made to Help Their Marriage

HGTV couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have been opening up about the secrets to a happy marriage, including the big change they have made that is paying off for their relationship.

The pair have revealed that they now sleep in separate bedrooms and have spoken out about how in can be a good thing for a healthy relationship.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the Married to Real Estate stars spoke about how, after almost 15 years of marriage, they’ve “rediscovered the power of our personal space.”

Touching on their separate sleeping situation, Sherrod said, “He can go to sleep when he wants, snore as loud as he wants, play whatever he wants on TV. And I can have my candles and my Solfeggio frequencies [to promote body and mind health] playing all night. I can sleep with the fan on without complaint. We love [doing] that and then coming [back] together with a little rat-a-tat-tat.”

According to a March 2023 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 35% of American couples sleep in separate bedrooms occasionally or consistently. For Millennial couples, the number is even higher, at 43%.

It’s not just sleeping arrangements that make for a happy marriage; Sherrod also added, “Laughter is great for relationship longevity. We’re big on that.”

Sherrod and Jackson share two children, daughters Kendall (13) and Harper (6). Jackson is also the dad of Simone (23), from a previous relationship.

Jackson told the outlet that it’s important to separate their home life from their work life, explaining, “When you work together, especially for what we do, it’s almost 24/7. We have to remind ourselves to turn it off before we get in the house, so we can focus on having a good meal or dealing with the kids.”

Sherrod added that it’s also essential to let the other person be who they are, noting, “I had been in relationships where I felt like I had to shrink myself because I was too much for the room. My dreams were too big, my voice was too loud. This was the first relationship where I felt like my too-muchness is exactly what he loved. He shows me unconditional love, and that makes me feel comfortable where I can be my absolute best.”

The reality stars said it’s also the little things that often matter the most, like how Sherrod brings Jackson lunch while he’s working. “It doesn’t have to be grand,” she stated. “It doesn’t have to be a five-star restaurant [or] some experience where we’re swept off somewhere. We’re really practical people.”

Married to Real Estate debuted in 2022 and follows real estate broker and designer Sherrod and builder Jackson as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighbourhood. The fourth season premiered on Wednesday, March 12, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

Married to Real Estate, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7 c, HGTV