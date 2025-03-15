‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam ‘Stupid, Stupid’ Puzzle: ‘AI Is Having a Field Day’

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Most of the Wheel of Fortune puzzles had straightforward answers on Friday, March 14. “Midnight Train to Georgia” is indeed a song title. A “sleeper car” and a “clown car” are both places. “Don’t pack your whole closet” is a good travel tip. But is “feeling transported” an activity? Fans have felt transported to social media to complain about that answer.

“‘Feeling transported’ — what the hell does that mean?” Reddit user Ok-Scientist3601 wrote after Friday’s episode.

“Was going to post, too,” commented Francis_X_Hummel. “I don’t know what it means, and don’t [know] how the hell it is something I could be doing.”

And patricknkelly wrote, “Stupid, stupid puzzle!”

On another Reddit thread, user FooJenkins wrote, “How is ‘feeling transported’ something you’re doing?”

Commenter Pullinghandles added, “I don’t even think I’ve heard this as a form of lingo or slang before.”

The puzzle had X users flummoxed, too.

“Feeling Transported”? 🤨 I know transported is a word and can describe the action, but I wouldn’t start it with ‘Feeling’, @WheelofFortune, that’s a confusing one. — Nathan Schimpf • @mrschimpf elsewhere (@mrschimpf) March 14, 2025

“‘Feeling transported’? I know transported is a word and can describe the action, but I wouldn’t start it with ‘feeling,’ @WheelofFortune,” said @mrschimpf. “That’s a confusing one.”

And @SwantonBomb182 posted, “‘Feeling transported’ — WTF, Wheel of Fortune?! I’ve never heard of that in my 41 years of life. So rude!”

A couple of commenters seemed to find the puzzle reasonable, though. “Like when you hear a song or smell a smell, and it takes you somewhere in your mind,” Reddit user commentator3 explained on the first thread.

Added redracheloh, “I was reading a book about Switzerland, and I was feeling transported to the beautiful Swiss Alps. Definition: ‘Feeling transported’ means to be emotionally moved, ecstatic, or to feel as if you have been taken or carried away to another place or time.”

But Reddit user musicaes blames artificial intelligence for the controversial answer. “AI is having a field day at WOF HQ,” they wrote.

The rest of Friday’s episode was business as usual. Contestant Gregg Liebgold from American Canyon, California, reached the Bonus Round with winnings of $21,300.

The category for that final challenge was “Around the House,” but Gregg’s consonant and vowel selections did him no favors, leaving him with “_ _ S E _ _ _.” Gregg got the first word but couldn’t sleuth out “fuse box.”

At least the prize he didn’t win was $40K — the minimum possible Bonus Round prize, yet again — and not $100K.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check Local Listings