We knew that Gabriel Macht would be reprising his Suits role as Harvey Specter in multiple episodes of Suits LA. Now we have a first look at his debut in the Sunday, March 16, episode.

NBC has released a promo and photo (above and below) of Macht as Harvey alongside Ted (Stephen Amell) and Ted’s brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan). When Ted orders Guinness, Harvey insists, “We’re not going to drink that” and instead orders three Macallan 25s.

He introduces himself: “Harvey Specter, nice to meet you,” then he asks, “You want to play with me, or would you like to play against me?” In response, Ted wonders, “You think I couldn’t take you?” Watch it above.

The March 16 episode, titled “Batman Returns,” is Macht’s first of a multi-episode story arc. In this episode, Ted and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) take on Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) to save Lester’s (Kevin Weisman) movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial. Plus, Rick (Bryan Greenberg) enlists Stuart’s (Josh McDermitt) help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend.

Harvey came up in a conversation between Ted and Kevin (Troy Winbush) in the second episode, when the latter pretended not to remember his name. “I never liked him,” Kevin admitted. “He’s the only person I knew cockier than you.” Ted shared, “That’s exactly why I liked him.” Kevin added, “Plus, he was too pretty. Can’t trust them pretty ones.”

Creator Aaron Korsh previously explained to us that Harvey “has a connection to Ted in the past, and that will end up resurfacing in the present.”

Harvey’s not the only Suits character popping up this season. Rick Hoffman is slated to guest star in one episode as Louis Litt.

What are you hoping to see from Gabriel Macht as Harvey on Suits LA? Let us know in the comments section below.

Suits LA, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC