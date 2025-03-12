Sami Sheen has undergone nose surgery after confessing she was bullied for years for resembling her dad, Charlie Sheen.

The revelation came on the March 11 episode of Bravo’s Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, where Sami revealed she wanted a nose job. The 20-year-old reality star and OnlyFans model is the daughter of Denise Richards and her ex, Charlie.

Richards accompanied Sami to a consultation with a surgeon, though she was apprehensive about her daughter changing her looks. “Imagine how much prettier I’ll be,” Sami told her mom, per People. “[I’ll be] able to contour without there being lumps on the side of it.”

“Maybe we need to take you to an eye doctor,” Denise retorted, telling her daughter she looks great the way she is.

Explaining her decision, Sami said, “I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards)

She also joked that even if she “lived in Alabama” with parents who “worked a normal job,” she’d still want to alter her nose. “I have this freaking honker stuck to my face,” Sami added, telling Richards, “Mom, I’m literally paying for your nose.”

In a confessional, an emotional Richards admitted, “For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad. I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don’t want [my daughters] to feel they have to look a certain way.”

Richards also shares another daughter, Lola Rose Sheen, born on June 1, 2005, with Charlie. She and her husband, Aaron Phypers, also welcomed daughter Eloise via adoption in 2011.

“There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A., and I couldn’t because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad,” Richards continued.

At the consultation, Sami told the doctor she wanted “a more feminine nose,” pointing to Richards’ nose as an example of what would be “perfect.”

She returned for the surgery the following week but didn’t bring her mom with her because she said it would just give her “anxiety.” However, on the day, she confessed, “I kind of do regret not having my mom here. I feel bad and I don’t want to offend her. I know if my mom was here, she would ask [the surgeon] a bunch of questions.”

Richards said it did “hurt my feelings” not to be invited, but also stated she wanted to respect her daughter’s decision.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Tuesdays, 9 pm et, Bravo