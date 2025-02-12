While Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, today, they’re amicable.

“I always try to be in a good place with him,” Richards tells TV Insider. The two tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed daughters Sami and Lola together. Richards filed for divorce while pregnant with Lola in 2005. Although they subsequently tried to reconcile, the divorce was finalized in 2006.

Now, Richards is returning to reality television in the new show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, in which Sami and Lola are also starring. “We were doing the show regardless, but it was nice to see that Charlie was supportive,” she admits. Viewers will have to wait and see if the actor makes a cameo on the Bravo series, though!

The Wild Things star is now married to Aaron Phypers, whom she wed in 2018. She also has a third daughter, Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011 as a single mother. Both Eloise and Phypers will appear on the reality show, too.

Richards says her new series will show the dynamic between her and her daughters. This comes after her 2022 admission that she had a “strained relationship” with Sami, who was living with Sheen at the time (she moved back in with Richards months later and has since gotten her own place near her mom’s house).

“It’s very difficult,” Richards confessed on Jeff Lewis Live in February 2022. “I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained. Obviously, I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. … There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Season 1 Premiere, Tuesday, March 4, 9/8c, Bravo