Denise Richards is making her reality television return, and this time she has husband Aaron Phypers, and daughters, Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen, and Eloise Richards by her side. Denise Richards & Her Wild Things will give fans a look inside the actress’ “family dynamic,” which sometimes includes struggles in Sami and Lola’s relationship (the girls are 15 months apart).

“We did a reality show years ago when they were much younger, and people got to see little bits of them on Housewives,” Richards tells TV Insider. “Now it’s them really coming of age. They’re 19, 20 years old, the dynamic of me having to be their mom, but also be independent.”

Richards says the “sibling rivalry” between Lola and Sami will be documented on the show. “It’s really challenging at times,” she admits. “I think a lot of parents will be able to see the dealing with siblings as well.”

Scroll down for more from Richards about the new Bravo show, including what to expect from Erika Jayne‘s cameo, whether ex Charlie Sheen will pop up, and more.

You’ve done reality TV in the past, but what was it about this concept that was appealing to you at this point in your life?

Denise Richards: I worked with Alex Baskin on [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills and he approached me about doing a family reality show. It was discussions with my whole family to make sure everyone was on board. I wouldn’t want to do a family reality show if the family didn’t want to do it. Everyone wanted to do it. So we thought it could be a fun experience and a great opportunity for my older daughters especially.

Who was the hardest person to convince between the girls and your husband?

My husband was very supportive. He’ll support anything I want to do. As far as the girls, they were equal. They were both wanting to do it. And Eloise loves to watch herself, so she was good.

Was there any hesitation about how personal things would get and was there anything off-limits when it came to filming?

I’ll tell you, the thing people will see is that we pretty much don’t have a filter, especially my older girls. Quite frankly, there are moments where I would think and look at them and be like, ‘You might want to reel it in a little bit.’ That’s the beauty of it. The girls are so different from each other. They just say what’s on their mind. And I think that’s what people are going to love watching the show and love watching them is that no one can say that it looks set up or that we were self-producing or rehearsing. We just did our family and had moments that we filmed.

What are we going to get to learn about the girls on the show? What do they have going on that they’re going to be documenting?

I think that a lot of parents are going to see a lot of us in themselves in these situations. And also growing up in Hollywood, having parents who are in the public eye and different things that they had to deal with that. But there’s so much heart and it’s fun. There’s a lot of comedic moments. It’s a fun show.

Also the sibling rivalry, too, which a lot of siblings deal with. When we were filming, I was like, “Oh, gosh, I really need to reach out to Kris Jenner.” Because how on earth did she deal with all the dynamics between all the kids in her family? I had three, she’s got so many to deal with the personalities and the dynamic of everyone, it’s really challenging at times. I think a lot of parents will be able to see the dealing with siblings as well.

Did you actually get to talk to Kris?

No, I do need to reach out to her and see if I can talk to her.

She’s said that filming their show has brought their family closer, was that the case for you too?

I think there were moments of that, definitely. The older girls are older and they don’t always want to be with their mom. They have their interests and their friends. It actually did force where there were times where, okay, we are filming and we’re doing this and we have to be together. It definitely brought us more together and also this is new for them. They’ve lived in the shadow of their parents and now, becoming adults and doing a show that they’re very much a part of and doing press for the first time. They’re so used to their parents being the ones to do it and it’s fun for me to see them come into their own with that. I get nervous because it is very challenging too and I worry about them, but it’s definitely fun and that part is going to bring Sammi and Lola closer together with experiencing that together.

What advice were you about to give them about what it’s like to be in the public eye?

They grew up from day one of having their pictures in magazines and paparazzi and stories about their family. My biggest advice has always been with the start of them doing social media is once something’s out there, it’s out there. So make sure you’re good with everything being out there. You can’t always have your publicist take it out. It doesn’t work like that anymore. Once it’s out it’s out. As far as promoting the show and doing different things, I try to help them be completely their true authentic self, but also to be mindful that … think before you speak, and once things are out there they are out there. I think that is just such a learning curve of anyone when you start working in this business and are starting to be out there on your own.

Did Charlie give any input about how he felt about this?

We were doing the show regardless but it was nice to see that Charlie was supportive.

Is he going to pop up at all?

Well…maybe…[laughs]

You guys are in a good place though right?

Yeah. I always try to be in a good place with him.

In terms of your marriage now, was there any concern about putting it all out there?

It was more before I did Housewives. I wanted to make sure that my husband was OK with it. He had never done anything like this before. So after that, we obviously had a conversation. But he was very supportive and we’re ourselves. We have nothing to hide. We have such a great marriage and we just want to be supportive of each one another.

I saw the Erika Jayne appearance in the trailer. Last time we saw you two on camera together, it didn’t go so well. What can you tease about her appearance and where you stand now?

I’m so happy that she did it. Because I had such a great connection with her my first season on Housewives and second season, everyone saw it wasn’t so great. I just felt like … something was really unresolved with her and I. I really did like Erika my first season. So I wanted to talk to her about it. You’re going to see a former Housewife and a current Housewife together and I do think fans will be happy to see us together. The reactions have been great after the trailer came out, which I’m relieved about and I’m happy she did it. So you’re going to have to watch and see how it ends with her and I.

What are you hoping people take away from the show and learn about your family from watching?

Honestly, it’s a fun show. It’s funny and it’s lighthearted. And I think it will be entertaining and I just hope people like it and like watching our family’s journey.

Is there anything in particular you’re excited for people to see?

I think just seeing the dynamic of us. The people that have followed my career and saw my reality show back when I did it when the girls were like 2 and 3 years old, then snippets of them on Housewives, and now to see us as a family, I’m hoping that my fans and people who aren’t fans that watch it will enjoy watching us.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 4, 9/8c, Bravo