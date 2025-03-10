Drew Carey helped one The Price is Right contestant win a car after he accidentally revealed the price of an item in the game. The moment happened when the game show contestant played 10 Chances on the Tuesday, March 4 episode.

10 Chances allows the contestant to write down the prices of a two-digit prize, a three-digit prize, and a car. They have 10 opportunities to do it. They are shown three numbers, two of which are the price of the two-digit prize. After that, the player is shown four digits, which is for the three-digit prize. If they guess that correctly, they are given the numbers for the price of the car. If they guess that correctly with the remaining chances, then they win all of the prizes. Carey pulls a card with the name of each prize off the board, one by one, showing players the digits they can use.

A contestant named Lisa came to the stage to try and win a compass, appliances, and an SUV. The three numbers for the compass were 5, 0, and 4. She wrote down 40 and got it correct. They moved on to the appliance box, in which the numbers shown were 4, 0, 7, and 5. This is where it all went wrong.

Carey tapped the box, and the numbers fell down, revealing the price of the appliances to be $540. He turned around to a crew member off stage with a frustrated look as Lisa wrote “540” on the board. The contestant cheered and jumped up and down. She then drew a smiley face under the number and gave Carey a side hug before moving on. This gave her eight more guesses to guess the price of the SUV.

“I don’t know what happened. Nobody touched this,” he said. “I just pulled the card off, and it fell, so you automatically get that. That was our mistake.” Carey hit the button three times to make it ring.

The five numbers that were left for the car were 3,6,0,5, and 2. When he took the card off for the numbers, it stayed up, and he told her to use all of the numbers to figure out the price of the SUV. “You’re gonna use all five numbers. Good luck,” he said.

Lisa wrote “$36,520” for her first guess, which was wrong. The host joked that that was the first mistake of the game before chuckling and saying it was the second. Lisa guessed twice before she won the Chevy Trailblazer, which was retailed at $26,530.

She won the first Showcase Showdown. Both her and the other contestant overbid on their Showcases, resulting in no prizes won.

YouTube users reacted to Carey’s mistake after it was posted there, many of them laughing and congratulating Lisa on winning.

“The look on Drew’s face with the appliances was absolutely PRICELESS & HILARIOUS,” one fan said.

“I love that she still wrote in the price, plus a smiley face,” another added with a laughing emoji.

“Idk what is funnier or more amazing: Drew’s reaction when the 2nd card fell or Lisa throwing two chances away on the car and then getting on the next one. I also like how she wrote the answer after the card fell. lmao,” said a third.

“She started out rough then got it together…. Good for her,” another laughed.

“Drew just taps the edge of the frame, and it falls! HORRAY!” said one YouTube user.