‘The Price Is Right’ Player Collapses in Horror After Losing Car – Fans React

A Price Is Right contestant had to make a big decision between taking a cash prize or risking it all for a brand new car, and viewers are debating whether she made the right choice.

In a clip posted to the official Price Is Right Instagram page on Tuesday (March 4), host Drew Carey explained how things work in the Spelling Bee game to a contestant named Patricia. As he pointed out, the game involves choosing numbers on the board to reveal letters that spell out the word “CAR.” However, the cards also contain monetary values.

Patricia turned over five cards worth $1,000 each, meaning she could walk away with $5,000 or risk it and go for the car. “It’s a $19,000 car,” Carey explained. “But I’ll give you $5,000 right now just to forget about the car.”

After thinking it over for a moment, Patricia yelled, “I’ll take the five grand!”

Carey looked a little surprised, asking, “You’re gonna take the five grand?”

He then shook Patricia’s hand to confirm her decision, quipping, “I feel like Wayne Brady. Jonathan, show her what she’s gonna get.”

Carey was referring to fellow game show Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady, alongside announcer Jonathan Mangum. On that show, contestants are offered something of value and given a choice of whether to keep it or exchange it for a different item. Carey and Brady previously worked together on the hit improv comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

As for Patricia, it turned out she made the wrong choice. Carey turned the cards over to reveal that she had the letters to spell out “CAR,” meaning she had lost out on a brand new ride. Patrica put her head in her hands and fell to the stage in shock.

Fans took to the Instagram comments to share their reactions, with one commenter writing, “Would not have taken the 5 grand.”

“She Should’ve Gone With The Automobile,” said another.

“Car it’s not every day you have an opportunity to win a new car,” another added.

Another wrote, “I was hoping she went for the car because she had all 5 letters.”

“You don’t need the money just sell the car you get more money than five grand,” added one fan.

However, others agreed with Patricia’s decision, with one user writing, “$5,000 sounds like a win to me!”

“Correct choice perhaps. Depends on her situation. She has to pay taxes on it. And if she doesn’t want it – she’d have to sell it … not bad ….5k,” said another.

“Just Take The Money And Run!!!” added one commenter.

Another added, “I saw it today u can’t blame her sometimes it’s hard.”

“If you need the money, take it,” said one user.

What did you think of Patricia’s decision? Did she make the correct choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.