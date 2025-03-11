No one does good like the crew of bad guys at the center of Leverage: Redemption. But how long can they continue to do what they do the way they are? That seems to be a question for Season 3, based on the trailer.

Leverage: Redemption returns with its third season with three episodes on Thursday, April 17. Following the premiere, episodes will be released every Thursday on Prime Video. The trailer shows the crew — Gina Bellman as grifter Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as hitter Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as thief Parker, Aleyse Shannon as maker Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as fixer Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as hacker Alec Hardison — doing what they do best and offers a sneak peek at some of the cons of the season.

What was supposed to be “a quick little weekend heist” results in the crew fleeing in a van; Eliot has them stop at one point so he can take care of those following them. He does, of course. “There’s my special guy,” Hardison greets him after. “How was your first day of school? Did you make any friends?” Oh, it’s good to have them back.

“We fix things. We stop bad guys nobody stops,” Hardison says, but, “I don’t want to do this anymore.” Parker checks that he means, “You don’t want to crime anymore?” Later, he admits to Eliot, “I don’t like watching someone I care about take punches for me.”

The trailer, which you can watch above, also shows Sophie being taken, Parker warning someone of the “huge mistake” they made because, “You messed with my family,” and a worrisome confrontation between Parker and her nemesis/Sophie’s stepdaughter Astrid (Alexandra Park).

In Leverage: Redemption Season 3, the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning into dirty money, fight against a mayor who’s literally the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor — all this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.

Guest stars for Season 3 include Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and more.

Leverage: Redemption is created and executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin, alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. John Rogers serves as showrunner and executive producer and Chris Downey as executive producer.

What are you hoping to see in Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3 Premiere (three episodes), Thursday, April 17, Prime Video