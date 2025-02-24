Our favorite crew of bad guys doing some real good will be back soon! Prime Video has announced a Leverage: Redemption Season 3 premiere date.

The heist drama returns with its third season on Thursday, April 17, with the first three episodes (dropping, for the first time, on Prime Video, after the first two were released on Freevee). The rest of the 10-episode season will then be released every Thursday.

In Season 3, Prime Video teases, “the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing the clean water under people’s feet and turning into dirty money, fight against a mayor who’s literally the judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who’s finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor. All this while dodging an intricate plan of vengeance from a past enemy and working through the fallout of their new personal relationships. But no matter what, when someone needs help, they provide … Leverage.” That past enemy tease certainly is intriguing, right? There are quite a few possibilities, though we definitely know who we’d love to see back: Goran Visnjic as Damien Moreau.

Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman as grifter Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as hitter Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as thief Parker, Aleyse Shannon as maker Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as fixer Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as hacker Alec Hardison. (Bellman, Kane, Riesgraf, and Hodge all starred in the original Leverage, which ran five seasons, from 2008 to 2012. Wyle and Shannon joined when the revival premiered in 2021.)

Guest stars for Season 3 include Jack Coleman, Drew Powell back as Hurley (he’s also currently recurring on Wyle’s The Pitt), Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and more.

Season 2 ended with the team heading out to help Hardison, by breaking into NASA, after he was accidentally left on a space station (where he’d been working), and a rocket couldn’t be launched to get him for a couple of months. The season also saw Sophie face her past and let go of her guilt, but that’s something that Eliot doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to do. After Season 2, executive producer Dean Devlin told us that Season 3 could see the idea of redemption for Eliot explored, though Kane doesn’t think that’s ever possible for his character.

The series is created and executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s Devlin, alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. John Rogers serves as showrunner and executive producer and Chris Downey as executive producer.

Check out the photos below, then head to the comments section with what you’d like to see in Season 3.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3 Premiere (three episodes), Thursday, April 17, Prime Video