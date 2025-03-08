Premieres of ‘Dark Winds’ and ‘Righteous Gemstones’, Immigration Drama in ‘1923,’ ‘American Idol’ Auditions

A jam-packed TV weekend includes the season premieres of Dark Winds on AMC and The Righteous Gemstones on HBO, kicking off the comedy’s final season with an offbeat origin story. The Yellowstone prequel 1923 devotes much of an episode to the grueling immigration procedure for the newest Dutton bride. American Idol begins auditions, with Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood joining the judges’ panel.

Michael Moriatis / AMC

Dark Winds

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The excellent adaptation of Dark Winds, based on Tony Hillerman’s Navajo Nation mysteries, set in the 1970s, returns for a third season (already renewed for a fourth), with Zahn McClernon (Reservation Dogs) again projecting a warm, unassuming authority as Navajo Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn. We first see him in a moment of crisis before the story flips back seven days to Leaphorn and Deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two missing boys, one Hispanic and one Navajo. One of the youths reported being chased by “a monster,” and certainly dangers lurk in those desert lands.

Some 450 miles south in New Mexico, former deputy turned Border Patrol agent Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) intercepts an immigrant mother and daughter and suspects human trafficking, though her condescending boss tells her not to worry her “pretty little eyes.” Joining the cast: Jenna Elfman as FBI agent Sylvia Washington, who’s come to the reservation to “button up some cold cases,” which could create a problem for Leaphorn.

HBO

The Righteous Gemstones

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Danny McBride’s best series, the rollicking chronicle of an unholy televangelist family, takes a wild detour in the opener of its fourth and final season. We’re sworn to secrecy, but fans won’t want to miss what amounts to a startling Gemstone origin story fronted by a guest-star who’ll be all the buzz the next day. If the rest of the season is this surprising, we’re all in for a treat.

Lauren Smith / Paramount+

1923

SUNDAY: Ellis Island may be a gateway to America, but for pregnant Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), who’s crossed the ocean to reunite with the dashing Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), it’s also a hurdle. Separated from her husband, who’s having his own perilous adventures in Texas, and with no travel documents, Alexandra endures a hostile and harrowing inspection process in a remarkable sequence that occupies more than half of the episode. Knowing she could be turned away should her pregnancy be exposed, subjected to clinical and dehumanizing examinations, she mocks “the welcoming arms of America” and declares, “This is the least free I have ever felt in my life.” And her journey is far from over.

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

American Idol

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The search for the next musical superstar begins with auditions in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for the show’s 23rd season (the eighth on ABC), and one of the judges knows the drill all too well. Carrie Underwood, who won Season 4 20 years ago (!) in 2005 and soon became a country-music powerhouse, joins the judging panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with Ryan Seacrest as ever acting as host and cheerleader.

Fabio Lovino / HBO

The White Lotus

9/8c

SUNDAY: You’d think the exotic amenities at the Thailand resort would be enough for most people. But not for Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), who urges her girlfriends to “get loose” as they head out for an eventful day that doesn’t go quite as planned. Other guests accept an invitation aboard “Gary’s” (Jon Gries) yacht, which causes naïve Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) to gasp, “This is like an oligarch’s boat.” (She’s not wrong.) Unfortunately, the stressed-out Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) is too far gone on his wife’s anti-anxiety meds to take much notice.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: