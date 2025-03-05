The Conners will welcome a sitcom fan-favorite to the stage for the seventh and final season at ABC as Young Sheldon alum and Laurie Metcalf‘s real-life daughter Zoe Perry joins the mix as a guest star.

According to TV Line, who announced Perry’s casting, she’ll star opposite Metcalf’s Aunt Jackie in two episodes. Perry will portray a cop who gives Jackie a tough time about her considering rejoining the police force at her age. As Roseanne fans will recall, Jackie had served as part of the Lanford P.D. starting in Season 2 of the original show.

That was just one of Jackie’s various attempted careers after leaving her job at Wellman Plastics before opening The Lunch Box with her sister Roseanne (Roseanne Barr). Now, decades later, Jackie has retired and handed The Lunch Box over to her great-niece, Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) daughter Harris (Emma Kenney).

But, as teased in Season 6’s finale, it was clear that Jackie and Dan (John Goodman) were not cut out for retirement and considered the idea of getting new jobs to help fund Mark’s (Ames McNamara) college tuition.

As fans of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon already know, Metcalf and Perry both played Mary Cooper, with Metcalf originating the role on Big Bang and Perry stepping into the younger version of the character for CBS‘s prequel series. Perry has since reprised her role as Mary in CBS’s latest spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

And for die-hard fans, they may recall that Perry played a young version of Jackie in Season 5 and 7 episodes of Roseanne. So in a sense, this will mark Perry’s return to the TV franchise.

Stay tuned for more on Perry’s upcoming appearance, and mark your calendars for The Conners‘ final season on ABC.

The Conners, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, March 26, 8/7c, ABC