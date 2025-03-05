Colbert Reacts to Trump’s Speech to Congress: ‘Another 2 Hours We’ll Never Get Back’

A special live edition of The Late Show aired on Tuesday night (March 4), and Stephen Colbert was on hand to share his reactions to President Donald Trump‘s speech to Congress.

“The theme of tonight’s speech was ‘The renewal of the American Dream,’” Colbert said at the top of his opening monologue. “Yeah, I don’t know if I want to sign up for the renewal. Can’t I just use a different email to get another free trial?”

The late-night host then turned his attention to Elon Musk, who reportedly rode in the motorcade from the White House with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. “I find it impressive that with only three people, it can still be a clown car,” Colbert quipped.

He then noted how House Speaker Mike Johnson expelled Texas Congressman Al Green after he repeatedly interrupted Trump.

“Johnson called in the sergeant at arms to remove 77-year-old Texas Congressman Al Green,” the comedian explained. “Some people questioned why so much muscle was needed to remove an old man with a cane. But it turns out it was for a serious reason. When security searched him, they found that he smuggled in a spine.”

He then showed a clip of Trump saying, “There is nothing I can say or do” to make the Democrats in the room “happy, or smile, or stand, or applaud.”

“Oh, I don’t know,” Colbert responded. “Try saying, ‘I resign.'”

Pointing to Trump “bragging” about making English the official language of the United States, Colbert imitated the president, saying, “And one day, I hope to learn it myself.”

He also highlighted Trump’s claim that “the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over,” with Colbert quipping, “And the days of rule by unelected billionaires have just begun. Elon, take a bow.”

Summing things up, Colbert first apologized to his audience for making them watch Trump’s speech, saying, “So, there you go. Another two hours we’ll never get back. That’s time you could have spent with your family not eating eggs.”

“In the end, Trump’s first address to Congress was much like his first six weeks: Filled with useful lies, and applauded by useless idiots,” he concluded.

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.