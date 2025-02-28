Colbert Has No Sympathy for Trump Voters With ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

Stephen Colbert is finding it hard to have sympathy for Trump voters who are experiencing “buyer’s remorse” amid the recent political upheaval and rising price of groceries, such as eggs.

On Thursday’s (February 27) The Late Show, Colbert pointed to a Republican pollster who said, “Trump voters are getting buyer’s remorse,” to which the late-night host responded, “Kinda hard to feel a lot of sympathy for them. They ordered the turd soup and then said, ‘Waiter, there’s turds in my soup.” Then they came back four years later and asked, ‘Y’all still have that turd soup?'”

As for why some MAGA supporters are starting to get upset, Colbert noted one reason is because President Donald Trump promised to bring prices down on day one of his second term in office. However, prices continue to rise, especially the cost of eggs.

“One thing that continues to make consumers anxious is the high price of breakfast, and with bird flu, there’s no end in sight,” Colbert continued. “According to experts, egg prices could jump 41%, meaning this year’s Easter egg hunt is going to be the Purge.”

“It’s getting so expensive, this is true, that here in New York, some bodegas are selling individual eggs, known as loosie eggs, to customers who can’t afford full cartons,” Colbert said, adding, “Yum, loose eggs, and if you can’t afford those, there’s a guy in the alley in the back. I got jumbo whites. I got cage free organic brown. I got a couple double yolks and crack. I mean, it’s just it, it’s just a cracked egg, but you could smoke it.”

The comedian also noted how, since January, “customs agents have stopped at least 90 people from smuggling eggs into the country,” quipping, “The head of the smuggling operation? Pablo Eggs-Cobar?”

With that, an animated chicken popped up on screen to compliment Colbert on his excellent pun. “Thanks, Clucky,” Colbert said. “That’s our newest staff member. Clucky, the joke judging chicken. Thank you for your service, Clucky.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.