Outlander‘s eighth and final season may not air for some time on Starz, but leading man Sam Heughan shared an emotional update on the final chapter’s progress in a video message to fans on social media.

The actor who plays Jamie Fraser, the 18th-century Scottish Highlander who is devoted to Caitriona Balfe‘s World War II combat nurse, Claire, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 4, to reveal that he’s fully wrapped playing the character.

“Well, that’s it. The last ADR on Outlander completed on the Universal lot,” Heughan said candidly in the video posted to Instagram, below. “The studio’s behind me, but yeah, very emotional,” he added, gesturing to the buildings behind him. “I’m very excited for the fans to see the final episode.”

 

Similar to his emotional tone, Heughan offered a tease for the series finale episode, saying, “It’s gonna be quite an emotional one, but I know you’re gonna love it.”

He then took time to pay homage to his character, concluding the video with a “Thank you, Jamie.”

As fans know by now, Outlander‘s eighth season wrapped filming in Scotland in September 2024, with Heughan, Balfe, and more stars acknowledging the milestone on social media at the time.

When it comes to Season 8 storylines, fans were given quite the cliffhanger in Season 7’s finale, which hinted at the idea that Jamie and Claire’s believed-to-be stillborn daughter Faith had actually survived after their time in France decades earlier.

As showrunner Matthew B. Roberts teased to TV Insider in January, “I think these characters and these stories mean something to people, and we were very careful in crafting a season that brings those feels to the [surface]… And we wanted to make sure that that ride that you take in Season 8 gives you all the traditional feels of Outlander.”

Let us know what you thought of Heughan’s emotional message to fans and stay tuned for more on Outlander‘s final season as it takes shape at Starz.

