Outlander‘s eighth and final season may not arrive for quite some time but amid the ongoing Droughtlander, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is offering a small and vague glimpse into the future with a little tease for TV Insider.

When we caught up with Roberts following Season 7’s finale, he shared a few words to set the mood for Outlander‘s final chapter, noting first, “I’m not big on spoilers.”

Roberts acknowledges that Season 7’s finale was quite emotional, considering the Faith revelation, which hinted Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) first daughter who was stillborn in France somehow survived. While viewers will have to wait for answers until Season 8, Roberts enjoys that the fans have strong feelings surrounding these big story moments.

“I think these characters and these stories mean something to people, and we were very careful in crafting a season that brings those feels to the [surface],” Roberts teases. “And we wanted to make sure that that ride that you take in Season 8 gives you all the traditional feels of Outlander.”

In other words, expect the emotional moments to continue as Season 8 is sure to contain more satisfying payoffs. While Roberts teases that Season 8 will provide those “traditional feels,” he says there will “hopefully [be] some that you’ve never experienced before” as well.

While fans wait for those feelings that they might not have ever experienced with Outlander before, they can gear up for the arrival of the show’s prequel spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood which is officially set to premiere this summer.

The show follows the parallel love stories of Jamie’s parents Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy) in 18th-century Scotland, and Claire’s parents Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) in WWI England. For those less acquainted with the flagship series, Outlander follows the time-traversing romance of WWII nurse Claire and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie who meet when she unexpectedly travels through the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun.

Stay tuned for more on Outlander‘s final season, which has already wrapped filming, at Starz, and keep an eye out for the exciting spinoff arriving in the months ahead.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, TBA, Starz