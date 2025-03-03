That’s hot! Paris Hilton just dropped a major clue about her upcoming TV biopic, and fans think that she revealed who will play her. Sydney Sweeney is a big contender after fans spot clues.

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hilton told Extra that the A24 TV adaptation of her book Paris: The Memoir, which was released on March 14, 2023, has cast its leading lady. She chatted with Sadie Murray while wearing a Sophie Couture gown and Brilliant Earth jewels.

“I am so excited to be producing this with Elle and Dakota [Fanning],” she said. Bruce Gersh of 11:11 Media’s Slivington Manor Entertainment, Brittany Kahan Ward of Echo Lake, and David Bernad of Middle Child will also executive produce. The biopic was first announced in October 2023.

“They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, and so talented. We’re doing it with A24 as well, just White Lotus and Euphoria and all the most amazing shows, so it’s very exciting. It’s going to be so iconic.”

Hilton was asked about who will play her, and she played coy. “I know, but it’s a surprise. I can’t tell,” the hotel empress said. “She’s blonde,” the author laughed.

“She’s iconic, beautiful, she’s an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this,” she said.

Elle also opened up about the project. Talking to E! on the Oscar red carpet, she said, “I can’t say much about it. But we have gotten to work really closely with Paris, which is just a dream come true to get to say that she’s become a friend. I was so obsessed with her when I was young.” She added that it is a bucket list item to finally work with her sister, Dakota.

Fans believe that Sweeney is the obvious choice to play Hilton because she stars in Euphoria, which is produced by the same company.

“It’s being produced by the same production company as Euphoria. It’s gonna be Sydney Sweeney, isn’t it?” said one Reddit user.

To fuel the rumors even more, Hilton partied with Sweeney, Madelyn Cline, and Anya Taylor-Joy during her 44th birthday party on February 23. All of those actresses are blonde. Blackpink’s Lisa was also in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sweeney also attended the Oscars after party.

However, TikTok users think that Elle or Dakota will play Paris and possibly Nicole Richie. Others thought that Millie Bobby Brown, who recently dyed her hair blonde, would play Hilton.

Season 3 of Euphoria is set to film sometime this year, so if it is Sweeney, production on Paris’ biopic may be delayed.