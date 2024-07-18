Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie Share First Glimpse at ‘The Simple Life’ Reunion (PHOTOS)

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are back together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit reality show The Simple Life, and the duo has been sharing first glimpse photos of their much-anticipated reunion.

On Wednesday (July 17), Hilton took to her Instagram page, where she revealed she and Richie had officially started filming the upcoming 20th anniversary special. She also posted a gallery of glamorous photos of herself and Richie posing together in front of a mirror.

“Ready for another iconic adventure with this Legend,” Hilton captioned the post.

In an earlier post, Hilton posted a video in which she said, “Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole. As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show. It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“That show was so special. The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this,” the reality star continued, encouraging fans to send in videos about why they loved the show and their favorite moments.

The Simple Life premiered in December 2003 on Fox and followed Hilton and Richie, two wealthy socialites, as they struggled to do menial, low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors. The show’s success catapulted Hilton and Richie into international fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Fox canceled the show after its third season amid a falling out between Hilton and Richie. However, the series was picked up by E!, which aired its fourth and fifth seasons.

Details of what exactly Hilton and Richie’s Simple Life anniversary special will feature remain scarce. What we do know is that the project will stream on Peacock.

“It’s been 20 years since Paris and I worked together. We wanted to celebrate that. I can’t tell you too much right now, but we’ve worked together to create something very special and exciting,” Richie told Good Morning America back in May.

Whatever the show will look like, fans are already super excited to see the two reality TV icons back together.

“These photos cured my depression,” quipped Hilton’s sister Pammy in the Instagram comments.

“Lets talk about how both hasn’t aged at all and still look the same as they did when their show premiered,” said another.

“I am literally SO hyped for this reunion,” wrote another. “Two icons back being sliving together. Love it!”

Another added, “I literally can’t wait to see you two being iconic together again.”

“UGH, the most iconic duo EVER! I need 10 seasons of your new show ASAP,” one fan commented.

Are you excited for Hilton and Richie’s new reunion project? Let us know in the comments below.