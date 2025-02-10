Denise Richards Has Meltdown, Drops F-Bombs in New Bravo Reality Show Sneak Peeks

Denise Richards is putting her personal life out there in her upcoming Bravo reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which features her husband, three daughters, and various celebrity guests. In the teasers below, Denise’s girls spill secrets on their mom, then the actress drops F-bombs in a meltdown moment.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum has been sharing sneak peaks for the new series, which premieres on March 4, on Instagram, including a Q&A session with her two eldest daughters, Sami (20) and Lola (19), whom she shares with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. She also has a 13-year-old daughter, Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

In the clip, the girls are asked, “What’s the best advice your mom’s given you?” Sami answers, “The one piece of advice my mom always gives me is to know your worth.

As for Lola, she answered, “You always taught me to just not care what other people think. And that sticks with me to this day.”

When asked what makes Richards the “best mom,” Sami shared, “She’s always so supportive, and I feel like she would never judge me for anything.”

Richards has shown support for Sami after she joined OnlyFans at 19 and even followed in her daughter’s footsteps when she launched a page of her own on the subscription site.

“She really would do anything for us and is really sweet,” Lola added.

Richards was also asked what she loves about her relationship with her daughters. “What I love about my relationship with Sami is that she can come to me with anything,” she said. “My favorite thing about Lola is traveling together, especially going to her favorite place which is Hawaii.”

In a trailer for the series, Richards states, “I’m just trying to balance everything. I’m an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing, and I’m a mom.”

The clip also teases appearances from her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, including Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and Camille Grammer.

Also featured in the series are Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, whom she married in 2018, and her Starship Troopers castmate Patrick Muldoon.

In one clip, Richards tells the camera, “I’m just trying to keep the family together and these girls make it so f****** hard… People think it gets so much easier when they’re older. It gets harder. There is no d**n a** f****** handbook for it, that’s for sure.”

You can watch the teasers in the videos above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Premieres, March 4, Bravo